Here’s how Ira Khan is gearing up for her directorial debut, says ‘You need to act from time to time if you want to direct’. Watch video

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 19:27 IST

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, who is currently working on her debut play as director, an adaptation of Euripeides’ Medea, has shared a candid boomerang video of her directorial skills. The 22-year-old is seen lying on the floor, asking for help.

Ira seems to be showing the actors about how to play the scene. Opening up about her experience as a debutante director, she wrote in the caption, “I’m not very good at acting. I’m shy. And it’s something I never bothered to work on because I didn’t want to act. Turns out.. You need to act from time to time if you want to direct. Or be able to, willing to or, at the very least, understand how it works. It makes me have to get over myself, (which is great). Sometimes I manage, sometimes I don’t. I’m working on it. The key is participating.”

Ira occasionally shares candid videos on Instagram. A few days ago, she had shared a video of a fall she took at the gym. She had captioned it, “Whoops... I’m okay #fridaymotivation #friday #workout #fall #fail #gym #backatit #gymmotivation #gymmemes #core #coreworkout #corestrength #control #victoriassecret #popeyeloveshisstick.”

Talking about her interests, Ira had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again.. I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on.”

Medea is based on Euripides’ play of the same name and is being produced by veteran actor Sarika. She had earlier told HT in an interview, “The play Euripides’ Medea is not only a classic, but is also a script which is very appealing. It has a lot of layers and is complex. The thing I liked the most is that something so ancient is being directed by someone so young. Looking at it through the eyes of the new generation is nice, and Ira is looking at it in an interesting way, from whatever I have seen so far.”

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 19:27 IST