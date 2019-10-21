Shah Rukh Khan says PM Modi brought him and Aamir Khan together: ‘We hugged too’. Watch video

bollywood

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, along with many stars and film personalities, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The meeting had been called to urge film industry to think of ways to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In the videos that have made their way to the internet, one video clip stands out, thanks of Shah Rukh and his witty ways.

In it, we see Shah Rukh take to the mike and thank PM Modi for the meeting. He then goes on to say how it is rare of film industry folks to come together. He jokes about how he and Aamir Khan also hugged, insisting that affection for each other was growing.

He also spoke about the need for relaunch and re-initiate some of the most simple and essential habits such as the need to stay clean, which was relaunched by PM Modi as the Swachcha Bharat Abhiyan. He mentioned how these were simple ideas that parents had inculcated in us but, it is these simple ideas that human beings tend to forget easily as well. Hence, the need to relaunch them.

“I truly believe that Gandhiji needs to be reloaded, Gandhiji 2.0 is what we need because the world has changed a lot, it is moving very fast (and you (PM Modi) have digitised all of it too, have opened payment gateways. So now the idea is that the younger generation has to lured into... how do we all come forward and try and entice the youth of this country to understand the same simple things that our parents taughts us.”

On Saturday, Rajkumar Hirani shared a short video, featuring a host of Bollywood names such as Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Shah Rukh Khan. Playing in the background is the hit refrain from his Munna Bhai series: “Bande Mein Tha Dum, Vande Maataram”.

