e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan wears ‘fashionista’ Karan Johar’s jacket, demands a pair of heels to go along with it. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan has once again worn a ‘Dust of Gods’ jacket. See his banter with Karan Johar here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 20, 2019 20:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan poses in his new jacket.
Shah Rukh Khan poses in his new jacket.
         

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday shared a picture of himself, posing in a stylish distressed denim jacket with the words ‘Dust of Gods’ written on it. Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter that the jacket was a gift from his longtime pal, filmmaker Karan Johar.

He wrote, “Thanks again @karanjohar for The Dust of Gods jacket. Will never be able to match your Fashionista sense of style...but trying....( somebody get me my heels!! ).” The denim jacket has a couple of multi-coloured breast pockets, and large inscriptions on the back, which aren’t fully visible. The number 12 can be seen quite clearly though. Karan replied to Shah Rukh’s tweet and wrote, “Hahahahaha! Bhai!!!!!!”

 

Shah Rukh’s tweet has been ‘liked’ close to 25000 times in a matter of hours. Several fans appreciated the actor’s look, and left positive comments. A few months ago, on his trip to Beijing, Shah Rukh had worn another denim Dust of Gods jacket.

 

Shah Rukh was accompanied by Karan on a recent trip to his Alibaug property. Pictures of the actor, along with wife Gauri and son AbRam, were shared online. The getaway also saw Karan and his twins, Yash and Roohi in attendance, along with director Abhishek Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Manish Malhotra and others.

SRK had a busy Saturday. He accompanied a large Bollywood contingent to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The actor’s last release was the critical and commercial flop, Zero. He hasn’t announced a follow-up project yet, although he did produce the recent Netflix series Bard of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 20:06 IST

tags
top news
3 terror camps destroyed in PoK, 6-10 Pak soldiers killed: Army chief Rawat
3 terror camps destroyed in PoK, 6-10 Pak soldiers killed: Army chief Rawat
‘Talks not as per our wish’: Kamlesh Tiwari’s mother meets Yogi Adityanath
‘Talks not as per our wish’: Kamlesh Tiwari’s mother meets Yogi Adityanath
In J&K, Ram Madhav speaks about peace, development. Then a jail reminder
In J&K, Ram Madhav speaks about peace, development. Then a jail reminder
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Why Nitish Kumar will be smiling | HT editorial
Why Nitish Kumar will be smiling | HT editorial
Laxman, Smith compile Dream Team to challenge India’s supremacy at home
Laxman, Smith compile Dream Team to challenge India’s supremacy at home
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News