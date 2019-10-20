Shah Rukh Khan wears ‘fashionista’ Karan Johar’s jacket, demands a pair of heels to go along with it. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 20:27 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday shared a picture of himself, posing in a stylish distressed denim jacket with the words ‘Dust of Gods’ written on it. Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter that the jacket was a gift from his longtime pal, filmmaker Karan Johar.

He wrote, “Thanks again @karanjohar for The Dust of Gods jacket. Will never be able to match your Fashionista sense of style...but trying....( somebody get me my heels!! ).” The denim jacket has a couple of multi-coloured breast pockets, and large inscriptions on the back, which aren’t fully visible. The number 12 can be seen quite clearly though. Karan replied to Shah Rukh’s tweet and wrote, “Hahahahaha! Bhai!!!!!!”

Shah Rukh’s tweet has been ‘liked’ close to 25000 times in a matter of hours. Several fans appreciated the actor’s look, and left positive comments. A few months ago, on his trip to Beijing, Shah Rukh had worn another denim Dust of Gods jacket.

Shah Rukh was accompanied by Karan on a recent trip to his Alibaug property. Pictures of the actor, along with wife Gauri and son AbRam, were shared online. The getaway also saw Karan and his twins, Yash and Roohi in attendance, along with director Abhishek Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Manish Malhotra and others.

SRK had a busy Saturday. He accompanied a large Bollywood contingent to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The actor’s last release was the critical and commercial flop, Zero. He hasn’t announced a follow-up project yet, although he did produce the recent Netflix series Bard of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi.

