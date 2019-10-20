Farah Khan’s star-studded bash sees Hrithik Roshan, Malaika Arora, Preity Zinta, Kriti Sanon in attendance. See pics

bollywood

Several Bollywood celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora and others were spotted arriving at filmmaker Farah Khan’s house for a party.

Hrithik was seated beside the driver, wearing a blue T-shirt. The actor is basking in the success of his latest release, the action thriller War, which also stars Tiger Shroff. The film is on the brink of crossing the Rs 300 crore mark domestically.

Hrithik Roshan will star in Farah Khan’s new film. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kriti, who is awaiting the release of her next, Housefull 4, was spotted in a blue top. She has been busy promoting the comedy caper, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol.

Kriti Sanon smiles for the cameras. ( Varinder Chawla )

Malaika, who makes headlines for her routine visits to the gym, her glamourous Instagram profile, and her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, wore a white top and dark glasses. Preity Zinta was also seen arriving for the bash, wearing a T-shirt and dark glasses.

Malaika Arora arrives for the party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Preity Zinta arrives for the bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sonali Bendre wore a peach top, as she sat beside her husband, filmmaker Goldie Behl. Actor couple Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao smiled for the paparazzi as they arrived together. They were also seen at producer Anand Pandit’s grand Diwali bash on Saturday. Rajkummar is currently awaiting the release of his next, Made in Chine, in which he stars opposite Mouni Roy.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao spotted. ( Varinder Chawla )

Angad Bedi spotted with wife Neha Dhupia. ( Varinder Chawla )

Angad Bedi and his wife, actor and talk show host Neha Dhupia, also briefly posed for photographs outside Farah’s house. The host, meanwhile, on Sunday was announced to be directing the long-rumoured Satte Pe Satta remake, starring Hrithik and Anushka Sharma.

