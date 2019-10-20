Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Singh Grover get into festive mood at Anand Pandit’s Diwali bash. See pics

bollywood

Diwali is around the corner and so is the season of Bollywood parties. After producer Ramesh Taurani’s threw a star-studded bash earlier this week, producer Anand Pandit hosted a Diwali party on Saturday. Everyone from Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan to Bipasha Basu attended the Diwali celebrations.

Hrithik Roshan, who is currently basking in the success of his action film War, arrived with his father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. The two were twinning in black casuals. The father-son duo have started working the next instalment in their hit Krrish franchise.

Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi with wife Priyanka, Hrithik Roshan with father Rakesh Roshan at Anand Pandit’s Diwali bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa and Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber at Anand Pandit’s Diwali bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Rajkummar Rao arrived at the party with girlfriend Patralekhaa. While he wore a blue suit, Patralekhaa chose a silver and black lehenga choli for the evening. Rajkummar is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Made In China, set to release on October 25. It is among the three Bollywood releases this Diwali, the other two being Saand Ki Aankh and Housefull 4.

Bipasha Basu made a rare appearance after a long time with husband Karan Singh Grover. While Karan was in a henna green kurta pyjama, Bipasha sizzled in red churidar-kurta. Karan has just quit TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in which he played the grey-haired Mr Bajaj.

Kabir Khan with Mini Mathur, Bipasha Basu with Karan Singh Grover and Urvashi Rautela at Anand Pandit’s Diwali bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Vivek Oberoi also arrived at the party with wife Priyanka Alva. Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber, too, arrived in colour-coordinated outfits. Sunny wore a simple black lehenga for the bash. Kartik Aaryan is currently wrapping up work on his upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. He made it to the Diwali party in a black kurta pyjama.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sunny Singh, Ronit Roy with wife, Vishal Bhardwaj with wife and singer Rekha Bhardwaj at Anand Pandit’s Diwali bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Among others spotted at the party were Vishal Bhardwaj with wife and singer Rekha Bhardwaj, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy with their respective wives, singer Himesh Reshammiya with wife Komal, filmmaker Kabir Khan with wife Mini Mathur and Sunil Grover. Richa Chadha, Sooraj Pancholi, Satish Kaushik and Paresh Rawal were also seen.

