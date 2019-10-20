Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma to star in Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty’s Satte Pe Satta remake, titled Seven

bollywood

Actor Anushka Sharma has finally signed her first film after the flop of her last effort, Zero. She will pair up Hrithik Roshan for the first time, in a film titled Seven, which is said to be the remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s hit 1982 film, Satte Pe Satta.

Filmmakers Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty will collaborate on the much-anticipated project. Farah had recently hinted about the film in an interview to IANS. She had said, “Rohit is producing the film and I am directing it. Unless we come together and make a proper official announcement, everything is speculation. Hopefully, we will make the announcement by Diwali. I am waiting for Rohit, because he is quite occupied these days, finishing the last leg of the shooting of his film Sooryavanshi.”

Satte Pe Satta was directed by Raj N Sippy and also starred Amjad Khan, Ranjeeta Kaur, Sachin, Shakti Kapoor, Paintal, Sudhir, Inderjeet, Sarika, Kanwaljit Singh, Prema Narayan, Mac Mohan and Kalpana Iyer. The film tells the story of seven orphan brothers who live amid chaos until one of them falls in love with a nurse.

Hrithik is enjoying the success of his latest film, War, which also featured Tiger Shroff. The film is all set to cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Hrithik has teased his father Rakesh Roshan’s directorial, Krrish 4. The two have confirmed that they are working on it.

Anushka was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Zero, which did not turn out to be a success. She played a wheelchair-bound scientist with cerebral palsy. It also featured Katrina Kaif.

Farah is currently busy shooting a new quiz show called Backbenchers, which will air on the Flipkart app from October 19. “Rohit will be participating in my show, too. I am waiting for that episode because it will be fun!” she had said.

