Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 is shaping up, Rakesh Roshan teases emotional action scenes

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:21 IST

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has spoken about the fourth film in the Krrish series. His son, actor Hrithik Roshan in a recent interview had said that his father is ready to focus on the film, now that he has regained his health after a cancer scare.

Rakesh told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “I will only announce it once I am sure about the script. When I am 100% sure about the script, I will make the announcement as a director. The day I decide to make it, it will take me one more year to start the film. Being a big film in terms of vision and VFX, the preproduction will take a lot of time. Mine is the only franchise which is going from story to story. It’s not just the names I am using to make into another film. While Hollywood can afford budgets, we can score on emotions. Three breathtaking emotional action scenes will score over 10 mindless action sequences.”

Responding to rumours that Sanjay Gupta was replacing him as director of Krrish 4, Rakesh said, “Even I am reading the same rumours as you and I don’t know who is writing it. Of course, I will direct it. Sanjay Gupta is writing the script with me and with me all the time. We both discuss things as our thoughts are very similar and we are working together in this. Even Sanjay is a very fine director, did a very good job with Kaabil and I am very proud of him. Right now, he is busy with his Mumbai Saga shoot.”

Earlier, Hrithik, who coming off the success of War, told Times Now, “This franchise is close to our heart, so, when my father wasn’t keeping well, we decided to put it aside for a while. Now, he has recovered and is raring to go. So, we have started brainstorming and have begun work on the film.”

Hrithik described Krrish 4 as a ‘mammoth’ undertaking, and said, “I can’t put a timeline to when we may roll as it’s a mammoth project. We will go on floors only when we have everything in place.”

The franchise began in 2003 with Koi... Mil Gaya. A sequel, Krrish, was released in 2006, followed by Krrish 3 in 2013. Each of the three films has been directed by Rakesh, with Krrish 3 proving to be the most successful of the lot, with box office receipts exceeding Rs 290 crore worldwide.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 16:21 IST