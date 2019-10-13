After War success, Hrithik Roshan says dad Rakesh Roshan is ready for ‘mammoth’ Krrish 4

bollywood

After the roaring success of his latest action film, War, actor Hrithik Roshan is finally ready to turn his attention to another fan-favourite project, Krrish 4. The actor said in a recent interview that because his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, is now hale and hearty, he can start working on the next instalment of the popular superhero series.

He said, according to Times Now, “This franchise is close to our heart, so, when my father wasn’t keeping well, we decided to put it aside for a while. Now, he has recovered and is raring to go. So, we have started brainstorming and have begun work on the film.”

In January, Hrithik shared in an Instagram post that his father had been diagnosed with an ‘early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat’. He’d written, “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. .Love you Dad.”

Hrithik described Krrish 4 as a ‘mammoth’ undertaking, and said, “I can’t put a timeline to when we may roll as it’s a mammoth project. We will go on floors only when we have everything in place.”

The franchise began in 2003 with Koi... Mil Gaya. A sequel, Krrish, was released in 2006, followed by Krrish 3 in 2013. Each of the three films has been directed by Rakesh, with Krrish 3 proving to be the most successful of the lot, with box office receipts exceeding Rs 290 crore worldwide. The franchise has also been expanded to include television series, comics and video games. War, directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Tiger Shroff, on Sunday crossed the Rs 250 crore mark at the domestic box office.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 19:19 IST