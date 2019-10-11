e-paper
Hrithik Roshan’s incredible War transformation video gets stunned reactions from Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif. Watch

Actors Tiger Shroff and Katrina Kaif, among others, have reacted to Hrithik Roshan’s incredible War transformation video. Watch here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Hrithik Roshan, before and after.
Hrithik Roshan, before and after.
         

Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a glimpse of his physical transformation for the recent film War. Hrithik says in the video that the transformation ‘was the hardest thing’ that he had to go through, and the only person he had to blame was himself.

Prior to the action-thriller, Hrithik had played a Bihar-based mathematician named Anand Kumar in Super 30. The film required him to lose his ripped physique. The process began in September 2019, when Hrithik looked unlike his usual self, with a slight gut. Hrithik had previously shared a similar video that chronicled his transformation for Super 30.

 

The video shows physiotherapists telling him that he has a couple of slipped disks, and that one of his legs is shorter than the other. Hrithik began the transformation with “a little bit of hope and a little bit of fear”.

He says in the video, “Kissi ko batana mat ke body aise banti hai, banaega nahi koi (Don’t tell anyone that this is what it takes to get in shape, no one would want to put in the effort).” The rest of the video shows Hrithik undergoing different kinds of training. He can be seen on the beach, at his house, and in the gym, pushing himself to get the desired results.

In the comments section of Hrithik’s Instagram post, his War co-star Tiger Shroff wrote, “Sir bade hoke aap k tarah banna hai (I want to be like you when I grow up).” Hrithik’s Bang Bang! co-star Katrina Kaif was also impressed. She wrote, “Hrithikkkkkkkk, outstanding.” War director Siddharth Anand joked, “I was planning to hit the gym before this video. And now, dayumm.”

In the end, the work paid off. War has been massively successful at the box office. It broke the opening day record for a Bollywood film, with earnings of Rs 51.6 crore. The film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 16:08 IST

