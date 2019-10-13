War box office collection day 11: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film crosses Rs 250 cr, will soon overtake Kabir Singh

bollywood

Oct 13, 2019

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action film, War, has breached the Rs 250 crore benchmark at the domestic box office. The film crossed the milestone on its 11th day of release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday updated the box office figures on Twitter, and wrote that hitting the Rs 300 crore mark is ‘a surety’. The film is now the second highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2019, overtaking Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, and only Rs 38 crore shy of passing Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

#War benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 125 cr: Day 4

₹ 150 cr: Day 5

₹ 175 cr: Day 6

₹ 200 cr: Day 7

₹ 225 cr: Day 8

₹ 250 cr: Day 11#India biz.

⭐ #War crosses *lifetime biz* of #Uri, becomes second highest grosser of 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 13, 2019

Released on October 2 to massive success, War has made over Rs 370 crore worldwide against a reported budget of Rs 200 crore. It broke Thugs of Hindostan’s opening day box office record on Gandhi Jayanti, with day-one collection of Rs 51.6 crore.

The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand, and also stars Vaani Kapoor. It crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on day three, and the Rs 200 crore mark on day seven. Even the release of Priyanka Chopra’s The Sky is Pink and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker couldn’t affect War’s domination.

Hrithik said in a statement, “It is an incredible response to our hard work and I’m truly grateful to the audience for loving our film. When we decided to make War, we were clear that we were attempting to do something that has never been done in Indian cinema and we went all out to make it happen. So, it’s hugely validating to see the fantastic response of the people enjoying our action entertainer in the theatres. As an actor, you live and thrive for such moments and I’m truly blessed that our film is getting such overwhelming love. I congratulate my partner in crime Tiger, my director Sid, YRF for its belief and the incredible effort to make this film spectacular, Vaani and everyone associated with this film at this incredible moment. The entire team worked really really hard on War and it’s amazing to see this kind of euphoria around our movie.”

Tiger said in a statement, “I’m touched by the fantastic response that our film has been getting from audiences across India. I have no words to describe what I’m feeling right now except that I feel blessed to be getting this love and appreciation from people. I have always wanted my films to be out and out entertainers, films that make people happy in theatres and I’m glad that War has become that film.”

Oct 13, 2019