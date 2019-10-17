e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

Housefull 4 express: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon groove to Bala, play antakshari. Watch videos

Housefull 4 express: Akshay Kumar,Riteish Deshmukh and team are having a lot of fun on board and videos and images surfacing online are proof enough, Check them out here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The cast and crew of Housefull 4 onboard a promotional train from Mumbai to Delhi.
The cast and crew of Housefull 4 onboard a promotional train from Mumbai to Delhi.
         

Actor Akshay Kumar has posted videos and images from the ‘Housefull Express’, during their journey from Mumbai to Delhi . Housefull 4 Express marks the inaugural run of Indian Railways’ new initiative ‘Promotion on Wheels’ wherein the entire cast and crew of the film can board a train, decorated with the movie’s promotional pictures.

In one of the videos, Akshay and the entire cast of Housefull 4 can be seen singing the Shaitan Ka Saala Bala song from the movie and performing the signature gesture. Towards the end, Akshay says ‘Saala saala’ instead of Bala bala’. Standing in front of Akshay, Riteish looks surprised and stares at him before joining and singing ‘sala sala’. Sharing the fun video, Akshay wrote on Instagram, “Bala fever has reached the #HouseFull4Express @riteishd @kritisanon @iambobbydeol @hegdepooja @chunkypanday #SajidNadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @foxstarhindi.”

 

The new concept features an entire train being especially dedicated for the promotional activities. Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4 is the first film which will hold its promotional tour from Mumbai to Delhi on the train.

Also read: Happy birthday Om Puri: His 10 movies that film lovers will remember forever

Housefull 4 cast onboard the Housefull 4 Express.
Housefull 4 cast onboard the Housefull 4 Express.

More videos from the train journey also show the cast playing antakshari, a game of songs. The gang is seen singing Akshay’s hit from the 90s Chura Ke Dil Mera.

 

 

Talking about the Indian Railways initiative, producer Sajid Nadiadwala said in a statement, “I’m extremely delighted to hear about this great initiative by the government and the Indian Railways. This coming together of the industry on-board the wheels will chart new paths and will mark new horizons as a greater contribution to arts, culture and the history of India. The entire cast is excited for this whole new experience.”

 

Another video shows the cast celebrating Pooja Hegde’s birthday. She is seen cutting a cake as everyone sings the birthday song.

 

Directed by Farhad Samji, the upcoming film is the fourth one in Akshay’s hit comedy franchise. It is slated to hit theatres on Diwali and is likely to clash with Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 09:12 IST

top news
NCB preps to upgrade war against drugs, readies list of 100 mafia bosses
NCB preps to upgrade war against drugs, readies list of 100 mafia bosses
35 pilgrims killed in bus crash near Saudi holy city of Mecca
35 pilgrims killed in bus crash near Saudi holy city of Mecca
FATF to rule on harsher sanctions for Pakistan by Friday
FATF to rule on harsher sanctions for Pakistan by Friday
Ayodhya dispute: A saga that shaped history nears end
Ayodhya dispute: A saga that shaped history nears end
Big hikes likely in Delhi’s new parking plan, Rs 1,000 for 10 hrs workday
Big hikes likely in Delhi’s new parking plan, Rs 1,000 for 10 hrs workday
Donald Trump warns Erdogan not to be ‘tough guy’ or ‘fool,’ seeks deal
Donald Trump warns Erdogan not to be ‘tough guy’ or ‘fool,’ seeks deal
Ants crawl on dead patient’s eye, 5 hospital staff suspended in MP
Ants crawl on dead patient’s eye, 5 hospital staff suspended in MP
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News