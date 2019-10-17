Housefull 4 express: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon groove to Bala, play antakshari. Watch videos

bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar has posted videos and images from the ‘Housefull Express’, during their journey from Mumbai to Delhi . Housefull 4 Express marks the inaugural run of Indian Railways’ new initiative ‘Promotion on Wheels’ wherein the entire cast and crew of the film can board a train, decorated with the movie’s promotional pictures.

In one of the videos, Akshay and the entire cast of Housefull 4 can be seen singing the Shaitan Ka Saala Bala song from the movie and performing the signature gesture. Towards the end, Akshay says ‘Saala saala’ instead of Bala bala’. Standing in front of Akshay, Riteish looks surprised and stares at him before joining and singing ‘sala sala’. Sharing the fun video, Akshay wrote on Instagram, “Bala fever has reached the #HouseFull4Express @riteishd @kritisanon @iambobbydeol @hegdepooja @chunkypanday #SajidNadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @foxstarhindi.”

The new concept features an entire train being especially dedicated for the promotional activities. Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4 is the first film which will hold its promotional tour from Mumbai to Delhi on the train.

Housefull 4 cast onboard the Housefull 4 Express.

More videos from the train journey also show the cast playing antakshari, a game of songs. The gang is seen singing Akshay’s hit from the 90s Chura Ke Dil Mera.

Talking about the Indian Railways initiative, producer Sajid Nadiadwala said in a statement, “I’m extremely delighted to hear about this great initiative by the government and the Indian Railways. This coming together of the industry on-board the wheels will chart new paths and will mark new horizons as a greater contribution to arts, culture and the history of India. The entire cast is excited for this whole new experience.”

Another video shows the cast celebrating Pooja Hegde’s birthday. She is seen cutting a cake as everyone sings the birthday song.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the upcoming film is the fourth one in Akshay’s hit comedy franchise. It is slated to hit theatres on Diwali and is likely to clash with Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh.

