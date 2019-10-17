Happy birthday Om Puri: His 10 movies that film lovers will remember forever

bollywood

October 17 marks the 68th birth anniversary of late actor Om Puri. The actor changed the way the world looked at Hindi cinema and its actors with his consistent and memorable performances in movies such as Maqbool, The Hundred Foot Journey and others.

On his birth anniversary, we recall the 10 films that will forever be remembered for 10 brilliant performances:

Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai (1980)

In this iconic film, Om Puri played the role of a small-time mechanic. The film was directed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza and starred Naseeruddin Shah and Smita Patil in lead roles.

Bhavni Bhavai (1980)

Here, Puri played a poor ‘bhangi’ - a sweeper who struggled to survive in a feudal society. Directed by Ketan Mehta, this film also starred Smita Patil and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. Ketan Mehta won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Arohan (1982)

Om Puri played a poor farmer who fights for his rights against the system. He received the National Award for Best Actor for this role.Directed by Shyam Benegal, the film also starred Victor Bannerjee in a lead role.

Ardh Satya (1983)

One of his most power packed roles, Om Puri played a police officer in this film directed by Govind Nihalani. The film also got Puri his second National Award.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)

Om Puri played a corrupt builder in this cult film that became known as the best satire Bollywood has ever produced. Directed by Kundan Shah, it also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapoor and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

Mirch Masala (1985)

In this one, played an old guard who sacrifices his life for the safety of the women working in a factory. Directed by Ketan Mehta, the film featured Smita Patil and Deepti Naval in lead roles.

Narsimha (1991)

Om Puri played Baapji, one of the most dreaded villains of Bollywood. Directed by N Chandra, the film featured Sunny Deol in the lead role.

East is East (1999)

This film had Om Puri essay the role of a Pakistani father in England who is struggling as his kids reject the Pakistani culture and declare themselves British citizens. It was directed by Damien O’Donnell.

Maqbool (2003)

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Maqbool was an adaptation of Shakespeare’s famous play Macbeth and starred Irrfan Khan and Tabu in lead role. Om Puri played the part of a corrupt policeman with Naseeruddin Shah.

Maalalmal Weekly (2006)

Om Puri played a farmer trying his best to get his hands on some lottery money in one of his best comic performances. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Paresh Rawal.

