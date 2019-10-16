e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon hop aboard Railways’ new initiative to promote film. See pics

Housefull 4 cast members Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde jumped on a train from Mumbai to Delhi to promote the film.

bollywood Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The main cast of Housefull 4, led by Akshay Kumar, inside the train.
The main cast of Housefull 4, led by Akshay Kumar, inside the train.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Indian Railways has inaugurated its ‘Promotion on Wheels’, a new concept which kicked off on Wednesday with the entire cast of the upcoming movie, Housefull 4 on-board for the promotions on its Mumbai to Delhi route. Pictures of actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde on-board the train were shared online.

The new concept features an entire train being especially dedicated for the promotional activities. Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4 is the first film which will hold its promotional tour from Mumbai to Delhi on the train.

The train used for promotions of Housefull 4.
The train used for promotions of Housefull 4. ( Varinder Chawla )

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala said in a statement, “I’m extremely delighted to hear about this great initiative by the government and the Indian Railways. This coming together of the industry on-board the wheels will chart new paths and will mark new horizons as a greater contribution to arts, culture and the history of India. The entire cast is excited for this whole new experience.”

Vijay Singh, CEO Fox Star Studios, said : “Housefull 4 is excited to partner with the Indian Railways for a unique train journey from Mumbai to the capital city. The train ride will take the entire cast of Houseful 4 and media through a mad journey, just as the film promises and prep the audiences for the release of the film on October 25th”

The multi-starrer film promises to be a hilarious roller coaster ride much like its earlier instalments. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson & Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is slated to release on 25th October.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 18:20 IST

tags
top news
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court after marathon hearings: 10 points
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court after marathon hearings: 10 points
‘Now we know why…’: PM pans NCP for underworld connections after ED summons
‘Now we know why…’: PM pans NCP for underworld connections after ED summons
The tearing act in Supreme Court during Ayodhya hearing that went viral
The tearing act in Supreme Court during Ayodhya hearing that went viral
‘Why the fuss?’: Prakash Javadekar on cutting of trees for PM Modi’s rally
‘Why the fuss?’: Prakash Javadekar on cutting of trees for PM Modi’s rally
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
I-T raid 40 locations linked to Andhra’s ‘Kalki Bhagwan’, associates
I-T raid 40 locations linked to Andhra’s ‘Kalki Bhagwan’, associates
‘Doob Maro’: PM Modi attacks opposition for linking Article 370 & Maharastra polls
‘Doob Maro’: PM Modi attacks opposition for linking Article 370 & Maharastra polls
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News