Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon hop aboard Railways’ new initiative to promote film. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:21 IST

Indian Railways has inaugurated its ‘Promotion on Wheels’, a new concept which kicked off on Wednesday with the entire cast of the upcoming movie, Housefull 4 on-board for the promotions on its Mumbai to Delhi route. Pictures of actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde on-board the train were shared online.

The new concept features an entire train being especially dedicated for the promotional activities. Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4 is the first film which will hold its promotional tour from Mumbai to Delhi on the train.

The train used for promotions of Housefull 4. ( Varinder Chawla )

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala said in a statement, “I’m extremely delighted to hear about this great initiative by the government and the Indian Railways. This coming together of the industry on-board the wheels will chart new paths and will mark new horizons as a greater contribution to arts, culture and the history of India. The entire cast is excited for this whole new experience.”

Vijay Singh, CEO Fox Star Studios, said : “Housefull 4 is excited to partner with the Indian Railways for a unique train journey from Mumbai to the capital city. The train ride will take the entire cast of Houseful 4 and media through a mad journey, just as the film promises and prep the audiences for the release of the film on October 25th”

The multi-starrer film promises to be a hilarious roller coaster ride much like its earlier instalments. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson & Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is slated to release on 25th October.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 18:20 IST