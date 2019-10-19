Inside Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri’s private bash at Alibaug bungalow; Karan Johar, Sussanne Khan spotted. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 12:11 IST

Shah Rukh Khan is spending time with friends and family these days. The actor and his wife Gauri Khan hosted an intimate get-together at their Alibaug bungalow on Friday, which saw their close industry friends in attendance.

Gauri shared a group picture from the party on Instagram, and captioned it with a heart emoji. While she is seen sitting in the centre in a leopard print shirt and black denims, fimlmaker Karan Johar is in a black kurta-pyjama on the left. Sussanne Khan is in a grey tee and check pants as she leans on Karan. Designer Manish Malhotra and some other friends are also seen in the picture.

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh and Gauri were spotted with their younger son AbRam as they took a boat to Alibaug. While SRK tried to keep a low profile in a hoodie, AbRam held his hand on his way to the boat. Shah Rukh’s sprawling beachside property in Alibaug is spread over 20,000 sq metres and is estimated to be worth around Rs 250 crore.

Gauri Khan on her way to Alibaug.

Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam spotted taking a boat to Alibaug.

Shah Rukh and AbRam on their way to Alibaug.

Abhishek Kapoor with wife Pragya.

The actor has not announced a new film since the Zero debacle last December. On Tuesday, a video of the actor walking out of Tamil filmmaker Atlee’s office went stirred speculation on social media. Shah Rukh’s fans have now started doing guesswork over what his trip to Atlee’s office means. Many have speculated that Shah Rukh will make the much-awaited announcement on his birthday on November 2nd. Others claim shooting will commence in December.

Shah Rukh will appear on David Letterman’s Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. The duo was spotted filming special segments at SRK’s house earlier this year.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 12:08 IST