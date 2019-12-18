Tiger Shroff is relieved he came back from Serbia in one piece, Disha Patani reacts ‘I am glad too’

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 09:48 IST

Actor Tiger Shroff, who is currently shooting for Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor, returned from a 40-day schedule from Serbia on Tuesday. While the actor announced his homecoming on Instagram, rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani had the sweetest reaction to his post.

Tiger posted a short video of probably his look from the film with a tune playing the background. He captioned it, “Looking back at something special...and glad came out of those 40 days in one piece #baaghi3.” Disha, who is often spotted on lunch and dinner dates with the actor, commented to the post, “I’m glad too.”

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Khan also confirmed that the schedule was indeed very tough. She wrote, “Indeed what a schd u’ve out done yourself tigz !!!! Hehehe.”

Tiger had earlier shared a video where he can be seen practicing for an action scene that is a throwback of a trademark stunt filmed on Keanu Reeves in The Matrix.

In the video, he flaunts a toned torso in a long trench coat, with black bottoms and black sunglasses, reminiscent of Reeves’ trademark wardrobe in The Matrix. Tiger posted the video on his Instagram account with the caption, “Matrix feels on the sets of #Baaghi3”.

The Matrix released in 1999 and redefined mainstream action cinema all over the world. In 2003, the film had two sequels -- The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

Baaghi 3 is the third in the successful action franchise starring Tiger in the lead. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Riteish Deshmukh, Ashutosh Rana and Chunky Panday.

Tiger has had a successful 2019, with his movie War emerging as Bollywood’s biggest blockbuster of the year so far. The film, also starring Hrithik Roshan as one of the two male leads, collected Rs 317 crore at the domestic box office. It was directed by Siddharth Anand and also featured Vaani Kapoor in a prominent role.

(With IANS inputs)

