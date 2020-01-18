e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan join Bollywood stars to celebrate Javed Akhtar’s 75th birthday. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan join Bollywood stars to celebrate Javed Akhtar’s 75th birthday. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan posed for pictures with Gauri Khan as they arrived for the party attended by Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif.

bollywood Updated: Jan 18, 2020 10:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Javed Akhtar celebrated his birthday with yet another party on Friday.
Javed Akhtar celebrated his birthday with yet another party on Friday.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar rang in his 75th birthday in style and the elaborate celebrations continued with many industry friends joining the family at the second birthday bash on Friday.

Shah Rukh Khan posed for pictures with wife and interior designer Gauri Khan as they arrived for the party. Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif also attended the bash alongside Rakesh Roshan, Rekha, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Satish Kaushik, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ali Zafar and Richa Chadha.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Filmmakers Ritesh Sidhwani, Subhash Ghai, Ashutosh Gowariker, Zoya Akhtar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anand Pandit, Mushtaq Sheikh, actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, Divya Dutta, Ila Arun, Vineet Kumar Singh, among many others, were in attendance. Mukesh Ambani, along with son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta also attended the party.

Hindustantimes

Earlier on Thursday night, a host of Bollywood A-listers made it to another birthday bash, dressed as their favourite Bollywood stars for the retro-themed party. Among the guests who attended the party were Aamir Khan with his wife Kiran Rao, Urmila Matondkar, Farhan Akhtar with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, Shabana Azmi’s niece Tabu, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, actor Divya Dutta, Shabana’s cinematographer brother Baba Azmi and his wife Tanvi Azmi, Ashutosh Gowariker, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha and her boyfriend Ali Fazal, Zoya Akhtar and Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani.

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar at the party.
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar at the party. ( Varinder Chawla )

On the eve of Javed Akhtar’s birthday, an exhibition of photographs, sketches and other memorabilia, was also inaugurated in Mumbai by his kids - Farhan and Zoya. The exhibition will be on till January 20.

Also read: Tanhaji Vs Chhapaak box office day 8: Ajay Devgn film earns Rs 128.41cr, Deepika Padukone’s film collects Rs 29.13cr

Javed had recently said in an interview to Hindustan Times, “As a matter of fact, 75 is a very old age in my mind. So, for me, to believe that I’m 75 is tough because I don’t feel that. My body tells me, ‘Listen buddy, you’re no longer young’, but otherwise, my involvement with life, my curiosity, interests, fantasies, aspirations and ambitions are intact. I’m totally involved with life, and don’t feel like a retired, tired person at all.”

