Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana has broken up with boyfriend, says ‘could be anything’ on relationship with Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana has broken up with boyfriend, says ‘could be anything’ on relationship with Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana, who is now single, said that anything could happen when she was asked if she would date Asim Riaz.

tv Updated: Jan 18, 2020 14:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Himanshi Khurana is not against the idea of getting into a relationship with Asim Riaz.
Himanshi Khurana is not against the idea of getting into a relationship with Asim Riaz.
         

Bigg Boss 13 fans were rooting for Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana to end up together, but she broke his heart and the viewers’ by saying that she had a boyfriend outside the house. SpotboyE reports that Himanshi’s relationship of nine years has ended, and that she is now single.

Himanshi, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 13 last month, misses spending time with Asim and told the website, “The time spent with him in the house will be a lifetime memory for me.” She revealed that he sent messages to her through evicted contestants that he, too, misses her being around.

Asim has been quite vocal about his love for Himanshi, who found his feelings to be “genuine”. She said, “Yes, he was very clear and it was genuine. But, I had told him that my relationship with my boyfriend was going through ups and downs and urged him to see how things work once he’s out of the house. I had told a lot of things to him about me.”

Now that Himanshi is single, would she consider getting into a relationship with Asim? “Kuch bhi ho sakta hai. It could be anything. Let’s see,” she said.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana sends messages to Asim Riaz, tweets ‘I hope mil jaye’ but fans wish for a reunion

Earlier, in an interview, Himanshi had held Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill responsible for driving a wedge between her and her boyfriend. Himanshi claimed that Shehnaaz poisoned her boyfriend’s brother’s mind against her and told him “a lot of false things”, which, in turn, affected her relationship.

“She poisoned my boyfriend’s elder brother’s mind. She told him a lot of false things about me. The brother discussed all that with my boyfriend. This disturbed my equation with Wirk no end. And let me also tell you that it created a rift between the two brothers,” Himanshi said.

