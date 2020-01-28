Ayushmann Khurrana to Tahira Kashyap on her cancer battle: ‘You’re my victorious queen’

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana has been a supportive husband for wife and writer Tahira Kashyap who emerged victorious after a long battle with breast cancer. The actor couldn’t hide his feelings when he appeared on her podcast show, My Ex-Breast and went on to call her his “victorious queen”.

In the episode titled Yes Sir, it’s Cancer, which discusses the events that went on when Tahira’s cancer was first detected, Ayushmann said, “Even though we were together in this fight, I was always so inspired by you and I saw that you’ve become even stronger than me and this transformation was a miracle and came at the right time and it gave you the strength to face everything head on, and now you’re my victorious queen, standing in front of me”.

She says “I’m admitting this to you, the only reason I got through was because of how calm and supportive you were through the whole journey”.

Ayushmann Khurrana talked about how Tahira Kashyap had become even stronger during her cancer battle.

Ayushmann talked about the roller-coaster of emotions and the challenges they went through the entire process as they constantly leaned on each other during her recovery. He also revealed how he was always a strong person since childhood but wife Tahira was very vulnerable. He expressed how proud he is of her emotional strength and willingness to fight breast cancer not only for herself, but for him and their two children -- Virajveer and Varushka. The podcast show will release on the app, Audible Suno.

Ayushmann is currently promoting his upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He plays a gay man in the film and will be seen romancing Jitendra Sharma. Sharing his family’s reaction to his portrayal of a gay man, Ayushmann told IANS in an interview, “I’m what I’m because of my family. They have constantly been a massive support system for me and they have always enabled me in taking the biggest life decisions. When I decided to pursue a career in showbiz, they stood by me like a rock.”

He added, “Their (family’s) confidence in me and my dreams has made me who I’m today, has made me what I stand for and I can’t thank them enough. Doing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was one of the most important decisions of my life. A lot of people from the industry asked me to re-think this because no leading hero has ever portrayed a gay man on screen. But I knew, this stereotype needed to be shattered and the time to change it, is now. I somehow knew I had to do it and take the plunge.”

