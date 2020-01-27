Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan song Gabru: That Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar kiss is a reaction to Gajaraj Rao. Watch

bollywood

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has shared the first song from his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The song is titled Gabru and is a rehash of Punjabi hit by J Star and Honey Singh.

The song video shows Ayushmann making a groovy entry at a wedding where his boyfriend, played by Jitendra Kumar, is present with his family. He takes to the dance floor and pulls off some disarmingly cool moves. Jitendra cannot take his eyes off him even as others around him try to keep them apart, especially his father, played by Gajraj Rao.

Rao engages in a dance-off with Ayushmann but the latter is declared a clear winner when Jitendra kisses him in front of everyone. The song ends with many shocked faces and two men happily in love.

The song’s chorus is the same as the original but all the other lyrics have been changed drastically. The music has also been retuned with more bass. It been sung by Tanishk Bagchi, who has added a modern twist to it for the movie.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a comedy about the acceptance of same-sex couples, an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India despite being decriminalised by the Supreme Court a year ago.

Featuring Ayushmann and Jitendra in the lead roles, this movie also has Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chadda, and Rao in pivotal roles. Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is the second instalment of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan film, which was released in 2017.

The romantic comedy is set to hit theatres on February 21.

