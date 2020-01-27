Tahira Kashyap says she asked son what being gay means, his answer left her teary eyed

bollywood

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 17:56 IST

With Ayushmann Khurrana’s next film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan celebrating same-sex love, his wife Tahira Kashyap had a question for their 8-year-old son, Virajveer.

The filmmaker wrote, “With the upcoming film the dad is doing, I wanted to be forthcoming with my 8 year old son. I asked him if he knows what homosexuality means or being gay means. He knew it. I asked him if he was ok with it. He replied...what’s there not be ok about. (Teary eyed and proud).”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a romantic comedy with Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar as its protagonists. It is the second instalment in the series that started in 2017 with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Earlier, speaking about the film at a meet with the media at Tata Memorial Hospital, Tahira said, “I am proud of the films that he (Ayushmann) is doing, and even this one. I feel the idea is to celebrate love, and the day we stop thinking and about whether it’s a love story between a boy and a boy, or between a girl and a girl, we will have developed as a nation. It is important to be in love irrespective of gender and I am happy that he did this film.”

Tahira was interacting with the media at a meet-and-greet session with 100 breast cancer patients. “Now, I have my make-up and have done my hair, but when I first came to TATA (hospital), I didn’t arrive like this. Coming here today brought back memories of the time I was here as a patient. I was stressed and I didn’t know what was happening. I was here to consult doctors to decide my line of treatment but there isn’t bad taste about it. Everyone goes through some kind of problem in life and in my life this (cancer) was the problem but I want to have a fond memory of it. When it happened, I got much of support and I have come out of it,” she said.