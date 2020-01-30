Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s brother warns Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi of police action after threats

tv

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 15:20 IST

Shefali Jariwala recently entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a special guest and issued Asim Riaz a thinly-veiled threat that her husband Parag Tyagi would love to meet him during the finale. Asim’s brother Umar Riaz has hit out at the couple and warned them of police action.

In a tweet, Umar wrote, “#Shefali continously saying that his husband wants to meet #Asim in the finale. Lemme tell u shefaaaaaali, ill make sure #Mumbaipolice would love to meet ur husband on the same day considering the threats he has given to Asim. Phukriyan band karo aur game khelo! #KingAsim.”

#Shefali continously saying that his husband wants to meet #Asim in the finale. Lemme tell u shefaaaaaali, ill make sure #Mumbaipolice would love to meet ur husband on the same day considering the threats he has given to Asim. Phukriyan band karo aur game khelo! #KingAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 29, 2020

Parag has responded to Umar’s tweet, saying that he tried to be respectful but could not after seeing how Asim misbehaved with Shefali in the Bigg Boss 13 house. He wrote, “Bro phukriyan kaun karta hai aap bhi jante ho. I tried my best to keep ur n everyone respect but in vain.After hearing hw self proclaimed king asim misbehaved wth my wife in big bb house is such a shame.It shows his class and how in human he and housemates r.”

Bro phukriyan kaun karta hai aap bhi jante ho. I tried my best to keep ur n everyone respect but in vain.After hearing hw self proclaimed king asim misbehaved wth my wife in big bb house is such a https://t.co/7OmzEsbFNN shows his class and how in human he and housemates r — Parag Tyagi (@imParagTyagi) January 29, 2020

Asim and Shefali were initially friends in the Bigg Boss 13 house, but fell out because he felt she was not being genuine. Since then, the two have not seen eye to eye. When Parag entered the show for family week, he threatened Asim – “phaad ke rakh dunga (I will tear you apart)” – for misbehaving with Shefali.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan responds to Rashami saying he is not her type, says ‘she didn’t say she wants to end the relationship’

After an altercation between Asim and Shefali, Parag threatened him in a video and also wrote an open letter. He wrote, “Beta tu mil mujhe bahar...n if ur lucky enough tu mujhe BB k ghar k andar mil..bataunga ki kaun nalla hai.. (You meet me outside, and if you are lucky enough, meet me inside the Bigg Boss house. I’ll show you who is useless.) A very proud husband, Parag Tyagi.”

Umar lashed out at Parag and said that his threats would not be taken lightly anymore. “Saw @imParagTyagi video threatening #Asim today! Supporting your wife is one thing which you should do but openly threatening my brother that too 2nd time will not be taken as a joke anymore! Kalam ki takat hath ki takat se zyada hai sir! #JusticeforAsim #AsimRiaz,” he tweeted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more