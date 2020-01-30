e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s brother warns Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi of police action after threats

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s brother warns Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi of police action after threats

Umar Riaz warned Shefali Jariwala and her husband Parag Tyagi after they repeatedly threatened Asim Riaz with physical violence.

tv Updated: Jan 30, 2020 15:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala have been at loggerheads with each other ever since their fallout in the Bigg Boss 13 house.
Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala have been at loggerheads with each other ever since their fallout in the Bigg Boss 13 house.
         

Shefali Jariwala recently entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a special guest and issued Asim Riaz a thinly-veiled threat that her husband Parag Tyagi would love to meet him during the finale. Asim’s brother Umar Riaz has hit out at the couple and warned them of police action.

In a tweet, Umar wrote, “#Shefali continously saying that his husband wants to meet #Asim in the finale. Lemme tell u shefaaaaaali, ill make sure #Mumbaipolice would love to meet ur husband on the same day considering the threats he has given to Asim. Phukriyan band karo aur game khelo! #KingAsim.”

 

Parag has responded to Umar’s tweet, saying that he tried to be respectful but could not after seeing how Asim misbehaved with Shefali in the Bigg Boss 13 house. He wrote, “Bro phukriyan kaun karta hai aap bhi jante ho. I tried my best to keep ur n everyone respect but in vain.After hearing hw self proclaimed king asim misbehaved wth my wife in big bb house is such a shame.It shows his class and how in human he and housemates r.”

 

Asim and Shefali were initially friends in the Bigg Boss 13 house, but fell out because he felt she was not being genuine. Since then, the two have not seen eye to eye. When Parag entered the show for family week, he threatened Asim – “phaad ke rakh dunga (I will tear you apart)” – for misbehaving with Shefali.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan responds to Rashami saying he is not her type, says ‘she didn’t say she wants to end the relationship’

After an altercation between Asim and Shefali, Parag threatened him in a video and also wrote an open letter. He wrote, “Beta tu mil mujhe bahar...n if ur lucky enough tu mujhe BB k ghar k andar mil..bataunga ki kaun nalla hai.. (You meet me outside, and if you are lucky enough, meet me inside the Bigg Boss house. I’ll show you who is useless.) A very proud husband, Parag Tyagi.”

Umar lashed out at Parag and said that his threats would not be taken lightly anymore. “Saw @imParagTyagi video threatening #Asim today! Supporting your wife is one thing which you should do but openly threatening my brother that too 2nd time will not be taken as a joke anymore! Kalam ki takat hath ki takat se zyada hai sir! #JusticeforAsim #AsimRiaz,” he tweeted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Game over’: Jamia attacker went live on Facebook before pulling out a pistol
‘Game over’: Jamia attacker went live on Facebook before pulling out a pistol
Health ministry confirms India’s first case of coronavirus in Kerala
Health ministry confirms India’s first case of coronavirus in Kerala
‘Mockery of justice’: Govt opposes 4 rape convicts’ plea to stop their execution
‘Mockery of justice’: Govt opposes 4 rape convicts’ plea to stop their execution
‘Am I a terrorist’: Arvind Kejriwal’s rebuttal to BJP is his fresh attack
‘Am I a terrorist’: Arvind Kejriwal’s rebuttal to BJP is his fresh attack
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News