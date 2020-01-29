Bigg Boss 13: Brother refutes claims Asim has girlfriend, Twitter says Vikas, Shefali invited to make Sidharth Shukla look good

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has found a strong support in brother Umar Riaz, who constantly bats for him on social media, often clarifying claims and allegations. Umar often picks up fights with people who slam Asim for his behaviour inside the house or object to his attitude. The most recent was when producer Vikas Gupta entered the house as a friend of Sidharth Shukla. He claimed Asim has a girlfriend outside the house, hinting that he is cheating with Himanshi Khurrana.

“Dont talk sh*t about my bro @lostboy54 . Better be worried about ur love life rather than caring about my brother’s. He already scrwed ur case when u were inside the BB house , the so called mastermind of BB. Failed players and their sh*tty made up stories!,” Umar tweeted.

Dont talk sh*t about my bro @lostboy54. Better be worried about ur love life rather than caring about my brother’s. He already scrwed ur case when u were inside the BB house , the so called mastermind of BB. Failed players and their sh*tty made up stories! #AsimRiaz #KingAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 28, 2020

In a promotional video shared by Bigg Boss 13 official handle, Vikas is seen entering the house. He also tells Shehnaaz Gill while pointing towards Asim and Himanshi, “Pyaar mohabbat yahan chal ri hai, bahar bhi koi pagal ho rakha hai. Sabke apne apne tante hain bhaiya yaha pe. Relationship todo pahle, uske baad karo (Love and romance is going on here, someone else is going crazy over him outside. Everyone has different games here. First break a relationship, then do something).”

Responding to the promo, fans even claimed the makers have designed the family and friends task in a manner that will help Sidharth and malign Asim’s image. “The attempts to defame Asim by “whomsoever” is quite sickening especially the latest that he has a gf outside the house. Those stories were also debunked by the very girl he was being accused of being with. Wonder “who” is purposely trying to do this,” wrote actor-singer Amit Tandon.

The attempts to defame Asim by "whomsoever" is quite sickening especially the latest that he has a gf outside the house. Those stories were also debunked by the very girl he was being accused of being with. Wonder "who" is purposely trying to do this🤔 — Amit Tandon (@amit_tandon0411) January 29, 2020

“Makers are steadily succeeding in their evil plans,’cause we’re acting like a mad squad.Crucial time is going on for our Asim, but now instead of keeping him on priority, we are taking impulsive decisions, and disappointing him. SAD @realumarriaz @imrealasim #AsimSquad #AsimRiaz,” wrote a fan.

Umar had also responded to Shefali Jariwala’s claims that Asim was hitting on her. Asim did hit on me initially. It wasn’t direct, but everyone in the house had sensed it. However, I made it clear to him that I am a much older, married woman, and I am not interested. That’s when he shifted his focus to Himanshi, who, too, didn’t give him any attention back then. So, he used my friendship and me to get close to her. I have never taken a fancy for Asim. Yes, I did love him as a friend; I always called him my little kiddo in the house,” Shefali had told Times of India in an interview.

“Reading this gave me cancer #kingasim,” Umar tweeted with a newspaper clipping of the interview.

