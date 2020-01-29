Akshay Kumar pranks paparazzi in hilarious video, starts running as shocked photographers look on

bollywood

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is quite famous for his pranks on sets, tried one on the paparazzi that follows him everywhere.

In a video shared online, Akshay can be seen running away from the cameras, only to stop soon and laugh with them. Wearing an all-black ensemble, Akshay is seen telling the paps to be careful and not fall. Soon, he ducks the lenses and starts running.

This is not the first time we saw Akshay’s pranks outside of film sets.Last year, during the HT India’s Most Stylish in March, he shocked his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia with blood on his clothes. Akshay scared his wife Twinkle Khanna and mother-in-law Dimple with blood on his shirt at the event as they shared the stage. Dimple made a heartwarming announcement when she said that ‘her son’ Akshay had won the HT Hottest Trendsetter (Male) award and he arrived on stage, she put an award pin on his lapel.

When she tried to pin it, Akshay recoiled in pain and said that she had stabbed him by mistake. He opened his jacket to reveal blood on his white T-shirt. He put his hand on it and showed the blood to everyone, establishing that it was indeed fresh.

Dimple was in a state of shock on seeing the blood and Twinkle, who was sitting in the audience, also looked concerned on seeing the blood on his shirt. However, Akshay did not scare them for too long and soon revealed that the blood was fake. Dimple looked relieved and Akshay gave her a big hug.

On the work front, Akshay’s last release, Good Newwz, has crossed the coveted Rs 200 crore mark. The film starred Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani, alongside Akshay and talked about couples trying to have children via IVF.

He now has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey and Laxmi Bomb, apart from others, lined up for release soon.

