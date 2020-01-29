Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala enters house, taunts Asim Riaz that husband Parag Tyagi ‘will meet him at finale’

tv

Evicted Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala is all set to return to the house as Paras Chhabra’s connection. The makers have shared a new promo in which she gets a warm welcome from Paras and Mahira Sharma but taunts Asim Riaz and leaves Shehnaaz Gill upset.

The promo shows begins with Shefali entering the house and Bigg Boss welcoming her saying, “We are happy to see you back.” To this, Shehnaaz replies, “hume bilkul achha nahi lag ra (We aren’t happy at all).”

In the video, Shefali greets Asim, “Hi Asim, I missed you so much” and he replies, “I didn’t miss you at all.” She again teased him, “No problem at all, you don’t talk to me anyway. Only I talk to you. I missed you the most.” Even on being asked by Sidharth Shukla whom she missed the most, Shefali said, “Asim”. She even added that her husband Parag Tyagi is also missing him and will meet him at the finale. Asim again gave her back, “I would love to see everybody except you.”

But it was not just Asim who wasn’t happy to see Shefali, Shehnaaz sat in the garden area to avoid her. On being asked by Sidharth why she was sitting outside, she said, “I don’t like her vibe, so I don’t want to meet her”. She even had a small argument with him and told him, “Say in front of the camera.” An angry Sidharth left her alone, saying, “You do it for the camera, I don’t.”

The viewers remained divided over her re-entry on Twitter. A viewer said, “Ye toh Sana aur Asim ke piche hi pad gayi, eliminate hone ke baad phir attention Lene se Kya hoga ? (She is again after Asim, seeking attention after elimination serves no purpose).” Another wrote, “AsimRiaz did not miss you at all.Neither did we. This time make sure you get the table inside. @BiggBoss brought Jariwala and Vikass only because they can tarnish #AsimRiaz’s image.This season has been so predictable.”

