Deepika Padukone sweats it out in the gym in a new video shared by trainer. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 09:28 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone’s toned body and abs are all fruits of hard labour. Her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared a couple of videos of Instagram on Sunday, giving a sneak peek into the actor’s workout sessions.

A video showed Deepika leaning against a large machine while practising her kick backs. She is seen in a white top and black leggings, exercising hard under an unrelenting trainer. Yasmin keeps her hand on Deepika’s back, motivating her keep pushing for more.

“#WeekendMotivation You’ve seen her move like a Mermaid and Swan, now you see her working out in the gym!!!! @deepikapadukone is constantly giving us #WorkoutMotivation So guys shake off that lazy feeling and #BeFitBecauseYouDeserveIt and keep watching this space for more motivation coming up,” Yasmin captioned her post. Deepika also shared the video on her Instagram stories.

Fans were mighty impressed by Deepika’s strength. “Keep motivating us,” wrote one. “More deepi videos,” demanded another.

Deepika has earlier said that Pilates is what helps her keep fit. She has been training under Yasmin for almost a decade. Talking about her, Deepika had earlier said, “If you have someone who only gently nudges you, then you end up being lazy. Yasmin and I have been working out together only for a month, and the best part is that I can already see results.”

Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak as an acid attack survivor. She will now be seen with Rishi Kapoor in a Hindi remake of The Intern and in a domestic noir film by Shakun Batra, also starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 opposite lead actor and husband Ranveer Singh.

