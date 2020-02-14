Deepika Padukone retaliates with Ranveer Singh’s ‘Cleopatra’ pic after he shares her Gully Boy rap video

bollywood

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 16:22 IST

Ranveer Singh shared an unseen side of his wife and actor Deepika Padukone on Valentine’s Day. The Gully Boy actor shared a throwback video of Deepika rapping his song ‘Apna Time Aayega’ while sitting in a restaurant.

Ranveer shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Ohh I think I found myself a cheerleader! #apnatimeaayega #throwback @deepikapadukone.” Wearing a knitted white sweater with her middle-parted hair neatly combed at the back, Deepika begins the song once Ranveer gives her the cue with the countdown 3...2...1. She confidently sings, “Apna Time Aayega, Tu Nanga Hi To Aaya Hai, Kya Ghanta Le Kar Jayega”.

A surprised Deepika reacted to the post, “Oh Noooo! #mess.” But it was too late to regret as the video got more than 3,83,000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes. Actor Zareen Khan commented to the video, "So cute”. A fan wrote, “You ppl are goals! So cutee.” Another called it, “best video on internet today.” One more fan wrote, “Hahaha cute south indian accent of hers.”

Deepika also shared a candid picture of Ranveer wearing a beauty mask. She wrote in caption, “In other news,Cleopatra is very busy as you can see... @ranveersingh.” Ranveer reacted to it, saying, “Meri nikhri twacha ka raaz toh ... tum ho!”

Deepika and Ranveer returned from their beach vacation in the early hours of Friday and were spotted in a jolly mood at the Mumbai airport. Ranveer left for Assam soon after where he is set to attend the Filmfare Awards.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport on Friday.

Ranveer Singh headed to Kalina airport soon after his arrival in Mumbai on Friday.

Deepika has been sharing ‘his and her’ photos from their vacation. She began the series by sharing a picture of two passports which were followed by two pairs of slippers, two umbrellas, two cycles, two plates of watermelon and two pairs of scuba diving kits.

Also read: Valentine’s Day: From Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, how these couples complement each other

Ranveer was last seen as aspiring rapper named Murad in Gully Boy. The film was India’s official entry to the Oscars but failed to make to the final list. Deepika saw her latest release, Chhapaak, last month in which she played an acid-attack survivor. The two will now be seen together for the fourth time in Kabir Khan’s 83.

Follow @htshowbiz for more