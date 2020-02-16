Ranveer Singh walks out of airport with his boombox in style, Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana keep it casual

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 18:18 IST

Ranveer Singh and the entire Bollywood battalion including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana returned from Assam on Sunday after attending the Filmfare Awards. They were spotted at the Kalina airport and got loud cheers from paparazzi who were waiting to click their pictures.

Ranveer was high on swag as he walked out of the airport in the golden outfit which he paired with a black hat and shoes and held a boombox in his hand. The actor happily posed for the paparazzi who cheered him with one liners from his film, Gully Boy.

Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan at Kalina airport.

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap at airport.

Ranveer won the Filmfare Best Actor in a Leading Role award for his role of an aspiring rapper named Murad in Gully Boy. He had also performed at the event and paid tribute to RD Burman. Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy swept the Filmfare Awards by winning all the major accolades at the event including the Best Film Award on Saturday night. Alia also won the Best Female Actor in a Leading Role award and walked out of the airport in casuals.

Ranveer was soon followed by Ayushmann who arrived with his wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap. He won the Best Actor (Critics) for his role of a cop in Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15, which also won the Best Film (Critics). Tahira had accompanied her actor husband to the Filmfare Awards and soon made way to the ramp on Sunday. She walked the ramp for designer Pooja Shroff in a lehenga at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

Tahira Kashyap at Lakme Fashion Week.

Ayushmann and Ranveer were high on energy and had also performed an impromptu bhangra ahead of the awards event. A video of them dancing to their heart’s content to the sound of dhol beats had surfaced online on Saturday.

Vicky Kaushal, who hosted the event soon followed them out of the airport, as did Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar.

