After Kangana Ranaut’s snub at Filmfare, Rangoli Chandel unleashes wrath on ‘mediocre’ Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 11:27 IST

Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, has unleashed a string of tweets after the actor was snubbed at Saturday’s Filmfare awards. Rangoli in a series of tweets slammed Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, and Karan Johar, among others.

Alia won the Best Actress award for Gully Boy, which won in all 13 categories it was nominated in, setting a new record. “Alia got award for her mediocre performance last year, she has a long way to go but still she was in the lead role, how do you get lead role award in a supporting role is beyond me,” Rangoli wrote. Kangana had previously called Alia’s acclaimed performance in Gully Boy ‘mediocre’. Alia had sent Kangana flowers when she had won a Padma Shri.

Talking about Ananya Panday, who won the Best Debut award for her performances in Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, Rangoli wrote that Radhika Madan was a more deserving candidate. “Radhika Madan deserved the best debutant award not Ananya, she has opportunities known parents papa jo, at least give Radhika little encouragement , uska woh haq bhi cheen liya,” Rangoli wrote. However, Radhika had made her Bollywood debut in 2018, with Pataakha. Rangoli also spoke about Ankita Lokhande’s debut performance in Kangana’s Manikarnika. She wrote, “Ankita as Jhalkari Bai was a supreme debut magar nepo ne prove kar diya, jab tak unki gandagi saaf nahin hogi tab tak industry mein real talent ko insaaf nahin milega.”

Ankita as Jhalkari Bai was a supreme debut magar nepo ne prove kar diya, jab tak unki gandagi saaf nahin hogi tab tak industry mein real talent ko insaaf nahin milega 🙏 https://t.co/maOxHlmMMC — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

Alia got award for her mediocre performance last year, she has a long way to go but still she was in the lead role, how do you get lead role award in a supporting role is beyond me ..😁 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

Kangana raised voice against awards so they be conscious of their actions and take fair calls, but awards be like ab toh pol khul he gayi ab openly nepotism karenge 😂😂 https://t.co/Q5R7dBHvEu — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

Harrasment and suppression of real hard working talent, celebration of mediocrity over extraordinary cinema is why Kangana takes movie mafia class and slaps them on their faces... I am with her in her fight 🙏🙏🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

Calling Chhichhore the best film of 2019, Rangoli wrote that director Nitesh Tiwari deserved to win, instead of Zoya Akhtar. Nitesh’s wife, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, directed Kangana’s latest film, the box office disappointment Panga. “Not only Kangana but Nitesh Tiwari for making best film of the year about exam stress Chichore, Prasoon Joshi for writing best lyrics, and so many more unsung heroes,” she wrote.

She continued, “When a movie like Chichore original idea original screenplay trying to give justice to voiceless children gets no acknowledgement we live in a deeply rooted nepotistic world, it’s gross.” Speaking about the massive critical and commercial failure Kalank, which won a Filmfare for Arijit Singh’s song, Rangoli wrote, “Also KJo made sure Kalank ko bhi awards mile. wahre duniya, hawas ka nanga nach toh suna tha magar Nepotism ka nanga nach aaj dekhne ko mila.”

In conclusion, Rangoli wrote, “Kangana raised voice against awards so they be conscious of their actions and take fair calls, but awards be like ab toh pol khul he gayi ab openly nepotism karenge. Harrasment and suppression of real hard working talent, celebration of mediocrity over extraordinary cinema is why Kangana takes movie mafia class and slaps them on their faces... I am with her in her fight ”

