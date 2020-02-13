Chhalaang: Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha’s film postponed by 3 months

bollywood

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 11:13 IST

Rajkummar Rao is all set to play a PT teacher in his next, Chhalaang. The actor has shared a new poster of the social comedy, featuring him, Nushrat Bharucha, Sudhir Mishra and his students. It also has a new release date — June 12 written on it which confirms the film has been postponed by three months. The first poster, which released a few weeks ago, had indicated the film will hit theatres on March 13.

Rajkummar shared the interesting poster on Instagram with the caption, “Ab Lenge #Chhalaang 12th June Ko! Masterji Khilayen Kaise? Bachche Busy Hain Exams ki Padhayi Mein. toh Masterji Khilayenge Garmi ki Chhuttiyon Mein! Exams ke liye Best of Luck! (How can the teacher make the students play? (Chhalaang on 12th June. The students are busy studying for the exams. So the teacher will make them play in their summer vacation. Best of luck for the exams). ”

While Rajkummar plays a PT teacher named Montu in a semi-government school in Haryana, Nushrat plays his love interest in the film. The poster shows Rajkummar standing in a playground with a worried expression on his face with a few students sitting around him with books in their hands.

Chhalaang is director Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao’s fifth collaboration after the two delivered some notable films such as Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh and Omerta.

Rajkummar recently told Mumbai Mirror in an interview how he his prep for the film involved him getting the Haryanvi accent right and learning about the fitness routine taught to kids in school. He had also revealed that he was himself very good in sports during his school days and one of his teachers wanted him to focus exclusively on sports and not get distracted by dance and acting.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao questions norms of love in letter to girlfriend Patralekhaa: ‘Does love just override logic’

The actor holds an experience in teaching in real life. He told in the interview, “While I was in college, I taught dance and dramatics at the DAV Public School in Gurgaon for a few hours in the morning before lectures. I was more of a friend to my students than a teacher because there was not much of an age gap. In fact, I was the youngest teacher in school and as enthusiastic about honing my acting skills as the extra money. I even directed a play, Sikander, during this three-month stint. It was a historical and showcased the battle between Alexander and Porus.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more