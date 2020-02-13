Rajkummar Rao questions norms of love in letter to girlfriend Patralekhaa: ‘Does love just override logic’

bollywood

Actor Rajkummar Rao has written a love letter to girlfriend Patralekhaa and much like most things in his public life, it is quite a deviation from the normal love letters people address to their loved ones. It is a thought-provoking piece, questioning the conventional romantic words and gestures, used to express love. He shared the letter on Twitter on Wednesday.

Posting images of the letter, Rajkummar wrote, “Happy Valentine’s day @Patralekhaa9 #greatertogether”

Patralekhaa also shared the letter on her Instagram saying: “Thank you for this, Rk. Happy Valentine’s Day.” Priyanka Chopra and Anil Kapoor dropped the heart emojis on Rajkummar’s post.

“It’s the month of love and I’ve been thinking. Pondering, in fact, about love and the words and the gestures we choose to express it. Despite having done my share of conventional romantic roles, today I find myself questioning many of love’’s accepted expressions, gestures, the way it is meant to make you feel versus how it actually turns out. Now you may say really but love makes world go round. Well, yes it does but it’s also been abused and misunderstood so much and therein lies the concern. Allow me to explain. How often have we used the expressions “madly in love” and “blinded by love” to express feelings of love. Ever paused and though what they convey? Does love just override logic? That’s not really true right we do not lose all good sense and reason when we embark on a journey, that if anything, should be liberating and uplifting,” he asks in his letter.

“Surely the love I found in you made me more, made me believe that we are one formidable force when together.”

Rajkummar also rejected ideas of “settling down” and “all you need is love” saying, “I know we have anything but settled down, we have in fact risen up and accomplished more than what we could have individually I think. I know that we have built a greater us.”

All of this happened, he added, “without the mandate of fancy dinner dates, chocolates or over the top gestures. I would choose to tread this path, do things that are meaningful and continue to reimagine this beautiful emotion to be greater together always.”

Rajkummar signed off this heartfelt and thought-provoking love letter as “Love, Raj.”

