Ludo: Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh bring alive small-town India as they travel in e-rickshaw in new pic

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 12:33 IST

Director Anurag Basu’s new film, Ludo, will star a whole of actors including Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra among others. On Wednesday, Fatima shared a new still from the film where she is seen with Rajkummar.

In the still, it gets pretty obvious that their respective characters come from the middle class; both can be seen seated in an e-rickshaw. They are wearing ordinary clothes--Fatima is in a salwar kameez while Rajkummar is in a printed T-shirt and pair of pants.

On January 1 this year, Rajkummar Rao had taken to Instagram to not only wish his fans but also share the first look of the film, which showed him in drag. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actor captioned: “Happy new year guys. #LUDO @anuragbasuofficial @bhushankumar @tseries official”. His fans were surprised to see him dressed so and many likened him to actor Alia Bhatt.

One fan wrote: “You’re looking better than any girl in this first look”. Another fan commented: “Didn’t recognize him at the first glance”. One fan mistook him for Alia Bhatt and expressed: “I thought it is Alia”. Another fan shared: “Baapre unbelievable Bro Sahi”.

The Anurag Basu film is a comedy anthology and has four different stories set in an Indian metro. It will release on April 24, 2020 and has been produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Fatima, meanwhile, has been shooting for three films — Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Bhoot Police, apart from Ludo. Her last film, Thugs of Hindostan, was a huge disappointment. She played a character called Zafira Baig, a ‘thug’ who aces archery. Speaking about the film’s poor show at the premiere of Netflix series Selection Day last year, Fatima had said, “Yeah, it hasn’t done well. It is very heartbreaking. It is very sad because we all tried our best to make a good film. That’s what we tried to do. But unfortunately, the film didn’t work, people didn’t like it. I’m just feeling very bad about this.”

