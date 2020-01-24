Chhalaang first look poster: Rajkummar Rao enjoys a much needed nap before he takes a big leap, see pic

bollywood

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 14:45 IST

The first look poster of Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film with Hansal Mehta has been released and the new title for the film has also been announced. Initially titled Turram Khan, the film has now been named as Chhalaang. Starring Nushrat Bharucha alongside Rajkummar, the film is set to hit theatres on March 13. Turram Khan was earlier set to be released in January 2020.

In the image, Rajkummar is seen sleeping in a chair as Nushrat, along with a bunch of young girls, stare at him. While the kids and Rajkummar are in sports gear, Nushrat is wearing a casual kurta-pajama in pink shades. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Rajkummar wrote, “Lambi #Chhalaang Ke Liye, Lambi Neend Zaroori Hai!Releasing on 13th March. @ChhalaangFilm @mehtahansal NushratBharucha @Mdzeeshanayyub @saurabhshukla_s @satishkaushik2 @ajaydevgn @luv_ranjan @gargankur @itsBhushanKumar @ADFFilms @LuvFilms @Tseries.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut to play air force pilot in war film Tejas, says Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is her inspiration

The film also features Satish Kaushik, Saurabh Shukla and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in important roles. Hansal and Nushrat also posted the poster on their Twitter pages.

Announcing his fifth film as a director with Rajkummar, Hansal had earlier tweeted, “So finally a COMEDY! #TurramKhan. Makes me feel like I am debuting all over again. Back with my favourite Rajkummar Rao and wonderful to be working with Nushrat Bharucha. Looking forward to this exciting collaboration with Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.” The actor-director duo has worked together in critically acclaimed films like Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh and Omerta. They have also worked on webseries Bose where Hansal was a producer.

About working with Hansal yet again, Rajkummar tweeted, “Excited to collaborate with my dearest Hansal Mehta sir once again to bring yet another interesting story #TurramKhan, with the lovely Nushrat Bharucha as my co-actress.”

Hansal also talked about Rajkummar and said earlier, “Rajkummar and I both of us have grown together and our journey has been fruitful. It was my second innings and it was his beginning. Right from the beginning of our journey it has been lovely. When we did ‘Shahid’, it changed our lives. In ‘City Lights’ and ‘Aligarh’ and we explored different characters.”

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film is a social comedy based in a small town in Uttar Pradesh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more