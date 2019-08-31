Turram Khan: Rajkummar Rao’s next with Hansal Mehta to release in January 2020

bollywood

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 19:07 IST

Director-actor duo Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao will return to the big screen on January 31, 2020 with their latest collaboration Turram Khan. Mehta and Rao have previously worked together in critically-acclaimed films like Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh and Omerta.

The filmmaker shared the release date of their new movie on Twitter on the occasion of Rao’s 35th birthday. “Special people, a special film and a special day. Here’s wishing our very own Rajkummar Rao a very Happy Birthday and a special surprise. Our next film together Turram Khan will release on January 31, 2020,” he tweeted.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film is a social comedy based in a small town in Uttar Pradesh. It also features Nushrat Bharucha.

Special people, a special film and a special day. Here's wishing our very own @RajkummarRao a very Happy Birthday and a special surprise. Our next film together @TurramKhan will release on January 31, 2020. @NushratBharucha pic.twitter.com/v9RK1YFiw0 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 31, 2019

On his birthday, several Bollywood celebrities extended their heartfelt wishes to Rajkummar on Saturday. His girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa posted an adorable picture on Instagram with a heartwarming caption, “Happy birthday, my most precious, my dearest @rajkummar_rao. It’s so difficult to translate my feelings into words especially on a platform like this. I wish nothing more for you,but,a life that is filled with peace,prosperity,learning and growth.”

Showering his love, Ayushman wrote, “Happy bday @RajkummarRaobro!Lots of love and happiness!” Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan shared a cute tjhrowback picture of Rajkummar from when he suffered a fracture and captioned it, “To my crazy partner in fractures n my loved friend @rajkummar_rao HAPPY BIRTHDAY may ur success exceed your talent.. n that’s saying a LOT!”

Praising Rajkummar’ dedication towards work, ace director Ekta Kapoor shared a picture resonating their camaraderie in Bollywood. “Happie bday raaaj! Ur always going to b special to me! Ur in my duaas ! May u get all u want ! Ur hardworking n deserving ! @RajkummarRao” Ekta tweeted. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote Happy Bidday @RajkummarRao Keep Redefining!!!

“Happy happy to you Raghu @RajkummarRao always thankful for what I got to learn frm u while filming mic & always wish the best for everything that you choose to do in life. Happiness success & all the birthday brights P.s we shall pretend we all re cutting ur bday cake” tweeted Mouni Roy.

The actor who last appeared in Judgemental Hai Kya will be next seen in Made in China alongside Mouni.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 19:06 IST