Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao: Here are 4 unseen videos of the actor which prove he was never short on talent

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:41 IST

Rajkummar Rao turns 35 this year and can happily rejoice how far he has come in his film career. After completing almost 10 years in the Indian film industry, the actor deserves a mention about how he excelled in acting even before he landed his first role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha for which he earned a paycheck of Rs 11,000.

A video of his several performances before his Bollywood debut, posted by the actor a decade ago, shows his various shades of talent. Rajkummar, who changed his name from Raj Kumar Yadav, was active in theatre while studying at a Delhi University college before he went on to graduate from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. The actor can be seen effortlessly transcending into a football enthusiast, an angry man in a suit to a shabby beggar in the video.

Rajkummar recently impressed the critics with his latest release, the psychological thriller Judgementall Hai Kya. The actor is already a recipient of the National Film Award for his 2013 film Shahid besides having many more coveted trophies in his showcase. The actor who carefully choses his projects among all the scripts that he reads has three films lined up for release in the near future. While Turram Khan, in which he plays the title role and comedy film Made In China are scheduled to hit theatres this year, he will be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in RoohiAfza next year.

The actor continues to remain grounded as much as can despite his fame and success and had once said in an HT Brunch interview, “The day I feel this particular act is what I should keep doing because it sells, I will be scared. That is the death of an actor.”

On the occasion of his birthday, here are some of the unseen videos of his work including a short film, Hostel shot at the FTTI.

