Bhoot Part One screening: Katrina Kaif joins Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor poses with Sairat star Rinku Rajguru

bollywood

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 10:53 IST

The special screening of Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship in Mumbai on Wednesday (February 19) night was a starry affair, with a number of Bollywood A-listers turning up. The horror film, starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, hits the theatres this Friday (February 21).

Television actor Arjun Bijlani, who attended the screening, showered praise on Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. He wrote on Twitter, “Watched #bhootthehauntedship .. guys u must watch it . Hindi mein bole toh phat jaayegi... congratulations @DharmaMovies @karanjohar sir @ShashankKhaitan sir and #bhanupratapsingh . U were amazing @vickykaushal09.”

Photographer Avinash Gowariker said that he was “definitely not sleeping” after watching Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. He tweeted, “Just saw #Bhoot.. Definitely not sleeping tonight! Unapologetically scary!! Go watch it to get scared.. very scared!! @vickykaushal09 carries it brilliantly! Superb direction & production. @karanjohar @Bps_91 @DharmaMovies @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 @bhumipednekar.”

Katrina Kaif, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Vicky, also came to show her support for the film. The actor, who looked gorgeous in a white dress paired with a denim jacket and sneakers, was accompanied by her sister Isabelle Kaif.

Vicky’s family – parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal – came to cheer him on. Sunny posed for the paparazzi with Sharvari Wagh, his co-star in the web series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye.

Bhumi, who plays Vicky’s wife in Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, opted for a casual chic look. She was joined by her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday, who posed with Ishaan Khatter. Ananya and Ishaan will be seen together in the upcoming film Khaali Peeli.

Janhvi Kapoor posed with Sairat actor Rinku Rajguru. Janhvi stepped into Rinku’s shoes in the Hindi remake of Sairat, Dhadak, which marked her debut in Bollywood. Janhvi’s brother Arjun Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor were also clicked at the screening.

Huma Qureshi came with her boyfriend Mudassar Aziz and brother Saqib Saleem. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha made for a picture-perfect couple as they posed together for the lenses.

Yami Gautam came with her sister Surilie Gautam, while Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap arrived with her mother-in-law. Sanya Malhotra looked stunning in a white shirt and short blingy pencil skirt.

Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor made for a stylish mother-daughter duo. Nushrat Bharucha looked pretty in white and red co-ords, while Neena Gupta opted for a short dress.

Also read | Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship: Real life incident that inspired Vicky Kaushal’s film

Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship marks Vicky’s entry into the horror genre. In an interview with PTI, he said that it took him some time to get things right on the sets. “It was something I was not so prepared for. I had underestimated the horror genre before doing this film quite a lot. In horror, timing has to be correct, everything has to fall in the right place at the right time, all departments work in sync to make that one shot,” he said.

(Photos by Varinder Chawla)

Follow @htshowbiz for more