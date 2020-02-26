Mira Rajput’s blurred pic gives clarity to husband Shahid Kapoor, says ‘So incomplete without you’

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor’s 39th birthday was quite a celebration. The actor who delivered his biggest hit, Kabir Singh, last year is still riding the crest; he is now shooting Jersey remake in Chandigarh. On his birthday, wife Mira Rajput and dad Pankaj Kapur were seen with Shahid as the family cut a cake.

Later in the evening, Mira shared a blurred photo of the two of them with just a heart emoji in caption. It was Shahid’s comment on the photo, however, that won internet. “This blurred moment is quite the juxtaposition to the clarity I have in my heart about being so incomplete without you,” the actor wrote.

Mira had earlier posted another photo to wish her husband. A close-up of the couple, it said, “Happy birthday to the love of my life.” Shahid’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter also had an OG wish for him.

Talking to Hindustan Times ahead of his birthday, Shahid had said, “Being grounded is very important. Success and failure come and go but family is priority for me. To sustain a career that’s long, you need to stick to the basics and you need to stay connected with yourself as a human being. I feel very fortunate that I’ve two kids and my wife by my side. I’m happy that we’re always there for each other.”

Shahid and Mira got married at a private ceremony in Gurugram in July 2015. The two welcomed their first bundle of joy -- a daughter named Misha in August 2016 and had their second child -- son Zain in September 2018.

On the acting front, Shahid is currently busy shooting for “Jersey”. The film will see the actor in the role of a cricketer. It is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name.

The Hindi version is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.