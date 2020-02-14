Baaghi 3 BTS video shows Tiger Shroff running as 90 blasts go off: ‘Don’t think I’ve ever been so scared doing action’

bollywood

Bollywood has found an answer to Tom Cruise and his crazy dangerous stunts in Tiger Shroff. The actor released a making-of video for his upcoming film Baaghi 3, in which he is seen performing some unbelievable stunts by himself.

Tiger is seen running through explosions, skidding under war tanks, getting scratched and bruised, all in sub zero temperatures of Serbia. For one particularly epic scene, Tiger had to run shirtless while multiple explosions went off behind him. Director Ahmed Khan says, “Tomorrow we have at least 90-95 blasts in a row. So worried and scared about that because Tiger himself is going to run and there is no VFX.”

In another bit, Tiger is seen gliding underneath a tank when his back gets scratched by the metal. A shot of his back shots the bruises he sustained and how his whole body was in pain after the fight scenes. However, Tiger kept his spirits up through the shoot. “Feeling cold. It’s torturous but the shots have come out really nice,” he says wrapped up in a blanket after a shot.

The actor also shared a message on Twitter about how anxious the film’s shoot would make him. “I don’t think I’ve ever been as scared doing action as I have been during baaghi 3. everyday I used to wake up anxious for the challenges the day ahead had to offer and every night I used to be carried to my room by my amazing team. I dont think we could have conceived our honest effort and vision if it wasnt for ahmed sir and his team, and sajid sirs full support and backing. Thank you for sharing your warmth and appreciation for our trailer. It def soothes all the cuts and scrapes we got. Love always,” he wrote.

Upon its release the film’s trailer was trolled online for borrowing action scenes from popular Hollywood films like Wonder Woman and Captain America. A scene in which Tiger uses a metal plate to shield himself from gunfire and another in which he uses the same shield to glide across the floor and kick a thug, seemed heavily inspired by Petty Jenkin’s acclaimed film.

Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the action-thriller franchise Baaghi. It also stars Riteish Deshmukh as Tiger’s brother in the film and Shraddha Kapoor as his love interest. In the film, Tiger goes to Syria where his cop brother is caught up in trouble with some evil elements.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, and produced by Fox Star Studios India, the film will release on March 6.

