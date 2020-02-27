Diet Sabya calls out Baaghi 3’s Do You Love Me for similarities with TroyBoi song, producers say remake of Lebanese original

bollywood

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 12:14 IST

Actor Disha Patani will soon be seen dancing to the beats of a dance number from Baaghi 3 called Do You Love Me. A teaser of the song released by the makers, Nadiadwala Grandson, informs that their song is a licensed version of the original by Rene Bendali.

Sharing the teaser, Nadiadwala Grandson Instagram handle wrote: “Get ready to groove on with @dishapatani. #DoYouLoveMe song out tomorrow. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi3. @tigerjackieshroff @shraddhakapoor @riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @wardakhannadiadwala @tanishk_bagchi @nikhitagandhiofficial @tseries.official @bhushankumar @adil_choreographer @foxstarhindi. Original Music & License Courtesy - #ReneBendali.”

Do You Love Me is a hit song, sung by the famous Lebanese composer and songwriter Rene Bendali. The later singer, who was a hit in 1970s and 1980s, was well-known for performing with his family members as a band called The Bendali Family, according to a report in the middle eastern publication, The National.

On Wednesday, the makers of the film posted a picture of Disha Patani about the upcoming song. Sharing it, the official handle wrote: “Own the dance floor and get ready to move with some sass as another fire track is about to drop. #DoYouLoveMe out soon.” It showed Disha looking at the camera, standing with a series of dancers.

Watch the Troyboi version of Do You Love Me:

Also read | Anubhav Sinha admits Article 15 was compromised: ‘Creating a hero allowed me to say more’

Diet Sabya, an Instagram handle which routinely calls out plagiarised content, put out a collage of the song video, Do You Love Me, sung by a group called TroyBoi and that of Disha Patani’s picture to expose the latter. A little later the makers came out with the same teaser to clarify matters. While the teaser shows Disha dancing to different movements, a particular shot is similar to that of TroyBoi.

The song, which will release on Thursday, has been sung by Nikhita Gandhi and has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The film, has been directed by Ahmed Khan and stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more