Tiger Shroff says he bought new house for mother Ayesha: ‘I push myself so hard to make her happy, proud and secure’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 11:01 IST

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has a mentor in his father and actor Jackie Shroff and the young star has now revealed how a tight hug from the veteran actor often helped and saved him during his childhood. The father-son duo will be seen together onscreen for the first time in Baaghi 3. Jackie plays a cop who is the father of Tiger’s character in the film, Ronnie.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Tiger said his dad often helped him skip school. “I never asked my parents for anything, I wasn’t a materialistic child, but whenever I didn’t want to go to school, I’d wake up early, cuddle up against dad and when mom tried to pull me out of bed, I’d hold him tighter. He would stand up for me, cajole mom to let me stay at home, saying, “Chhod na, rehne de bachche ko, nahin jaana hai usko (Let it be, let the child be, he does not want to go). Thanks to him, I got away with a lot of things. Whenever I got into trouble, I’d run to him. He’d always save me. He was my hero, he still is.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu responds to Boycott Thappad Twitter trend, asks ‘Does that really affect a film?’

Saying he may produce a film if Baaghi 3 works, Tiger admitted that the franchise will go on. “Again, that would depend on how Part 3 fares. I’d like to play Ronnie till my legs don’t give up on me. All the action takes its toll, but as long as I have my youth and physicality, I’d like to be a Baaghi,” he said.

Even his dreams are all about his parents, Tiger added, “I guess buying a house for my parents. They’ve given me the best childhood and this is my small way of giving something back. My mother (Ayesha Shroff) always wanted a house in her name, so I bought this for her... Dad (Jackie) too. My dreams are her dreams, and I am focused on my work, being successful in my career and sustaining it. She is my motivation, my inspiration. I push myself so hard to make her happy, proud and secure. My dad likes to farm, he likes land and nature. I’d like to buy him something along those lines someday. He also enjoys cars. At the peak of his superstardom, he would collect them. Of course, he would also tell us, ‘Never do this, I made a big mistake.’ He works so hard, I want to get him things he loves.”

Baaghi 3 features Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and is expected to release in March 2020. Tiger will next be seen in Rambo, which is a remake of the Rambo film series.

Follow @htshowbiz for more