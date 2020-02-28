Taapsee Pannu responds to Boycott Thappad Twitter trend, asks ‘Does that really affect a film?’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has responded to social media trend that demanded boycotting her upcoming film, Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha. Thappad is about domestic violence and has been facing the wrath of pro-CAA Twitter users as both the actor and director have been vocal in their views against the citizenship act.

Taapsee told Times of India in an interview, “I think personal opinions of actors should not affect their profession and I don’t really think it does to an extent. It takes about 1000-2000 tweets to trend a certain hashtag. Does that really affect a film? I don’t think so. I might have different social and political views from a lot of people but that does not mean people will not go and watch the film. An actor is never bigger than a film. A film has hundreds of people involved in it. It is stupid to decide whether or not you will watch a movie based on an actor’s socio-political views.”

In December, Taapsee was a part of a protest in Mumbai that showed solidarity with JNU students, as was Thappad’s director Anubhav Sinha.

Talking about her stand, Taapsee had later said, “I haven’t expressed my views on CAA because I haven’t studied about it. But the visuals which I saw in Jamia, I didn’t feel those were pleasant. I felt really sad when I saw the videos where students were talking about their plight. I feel something big has happened or something big is going to happen.”

Anubhav has made films llike Tum Bin and Ra.One before his Rishi Kapoor-Taapsee-starrer Mulk impressed one and all and he found a new life as a filmmaker. Talking about the difference in his films, Anubhav told PTI, “I have made my mistakes and learnt from those. I’m not falling prey to it again. I should have a script everybody is wanting to be a part of, which is exciting. Not the fact that it’s easier for me to call up Ayushmann, Vicky Kaushal or Rajkummar Rao to do a film.”

