Confirmed: Richa Chadha to marry Ali Fazal by April end, actors apply for marriage registration in Mumbai

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 09:38 IST

Despite their constant denial to all rumours of a marriage soon, a fresh report suggests Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have applied for registration of their marriage and their representative has confirmed the wedding will happen by April end.

A Mid Day report claimed to be in possession of the application for marriage registration at the Bandra Family Court.

Responding to the report, the spokesperson of the two actors told Hindustan Times, “Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. As per process, a three-month window is valid [for the wedding to take place] from the date that has been allotted. The couple is working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it’s a happy occasion, and all the parties involved are elated.”

Mid Day quoted a source as saying, “The duo submitted their application on February 15, 2020. So, as per the marriage registration rules, the wedding can take place any day post March 15. Considering Ali and Richa have shoots lined up, they hope to wrap up their commitments by March 31, and dedicate April to their wedding functions. The preparations are on in full swing. Their shaadi will take place mid-April, followed by the court wedding in Mumbai.”

An earlier Hindustan Times report said Richa and Ali will get married on April 15. “It will be followed by a court marriage and a reception. Ali and Richa’s families are from Lucknow and Delhi, respectively, and they want all of them to be a part of their joyful day. The Lucknow reception will be on April 18. The reception in Mumbai will be for close friends and the date for which has not been locked yet. Ali and Richa have been checking out venues. In all likelihood, they will choose April 21 for Mumbai reception,” sources told HT.

