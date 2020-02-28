e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Confirmed: Richa Chadha to marry Ali Fazal by April end, actors apply for marriage registration in Mumbai

Confirmed: Richa Chadha to marry Ali Fazal by April end, actors apply for marriage registration in Mumbai

Representative of Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have confirmed the duo is getting married in April.

bollywood Updated: Feb 28, 2020 09:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to get married this April.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to get married this April.
         

Despite their constant denial to all rumours of a marriage soon, a fresh report suggests Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have applied for registration of their marriage and their representative has confirmed the wedding will happen by April end.

A Mid Day report claimed to be in possession of the application for marriage registration at the Bandra Family Court.

Responding to the report, the spokesperson of the two actors told Hindustan Times, “Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. As per process, a three-month window is valid [for the wedding to take place] from the date that has been allotted. The couple is working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it’s a happy occasion, and all the parties involved are elated.”

 

Also read: Dia Mirza threatens Kapil Sharma with a slap as Thappad team comes visiting, watch video

Mid Day quoted a source as saying, “The duo submitted their application on February 15, 2020. So, as per the marriage registration rules, the wedding can take place any day post March 15. Considering Ali and Richa have shoots lined up, they hope to wrap up their commitments by March 31, and dedicate April to their wedding functions. The preparations are on in full swing. Their shaadi will take place mid-April, followed by the court wedding in Mumbai.”

An earlier Hindustan Times report said Richa and Ali will get married on April 15. “It will be followed by a court marriage and a reception. Ali and Richa’s families are from Lucknow and Delhi, respectively, and they want all of them to be a part of their joyful day. The Lucknow reception will be on April 18. The reception in Mumbai will be for close friends and the date for which has not been locked yet. Ali and Richa have been checking out venues. In all likelihood, they will choose April 21 for Mumbai reception,” sources told HT.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Rs 4 lakh crore investor wealth gone in minutes as Sensex plunges 1100 points
Rs 4 lakh crore investor wealth gone in minutes as Sensex plunges 1100 points
7000 paramilitary soldiers deployed in Delhi, no major incident in 36 hours: Home Ministry
7000 paramilitary soldiers deployed in Delhi, no major incident in 36 hours: Home Ministry
Delhi violence: Anatomy of a riot, and its escalation
Delhi violence: Anatomy of a riot, and its escalation
Bhim Army face-off with pro-CAA group first trigger in Delhi riots: Police
Bhim Army face-off with pro-CAA group first trigger in Delhi riots: Police
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Kohli could opt for two big changes
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Kohli could opt for two big changes
Triber, Ertiga to Vellfire and V-Class, why India’s MPV segment is in top gear
Triber, Ertiga to Vellfire and V-Class, why India’s MPV segment is in top gear
Tejashwi Yadav jabs Amit Shah after Bihar passes resolution against NRC
Tejashwi Yadav jabs Amit Shah after Bihar passes resolution against NRC
Ayushmann Khurrana, Huma Qureshi at star-studded screening of Thappad
Ayushmann Khurrana, Huma Qureshi at star-studded screening of Thappad
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news