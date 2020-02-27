Dia Mirza threatens Kapil Sharma with a slap as Thappad team comes visiting, watch video

tv

TV star Kapil Sharma was threatened with a slap when he entertained Taapsee Pannu, her co-star Dia Mirza and director Anubhav Sinha on his show as the celebs promoted their upcoming film Thappad.

In a promotional video that Sony TV shared online, Kapil is seen asking Dia, “Kya lena pasand karengi, coffee tea ya direct flirt (What will you prefer, coffee, tea or direct flirting)?” when Diya cuts him short and asks if he knows the theme of the film. “Apko film ki theme pata hai na (You do know the theme of our film, right)?”, she asks him. Kapil then jokes as he repeats a famous Sonakshi Sinha dialogue from her debut opposite Salman Khan, Dabangg: “Thappad se darr nahi lagta memsaab, pyar se lagta hai (I am not afraid of slaps, madam. I an afraid of love).”

Incidentally, it was only recently that Taapsee told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We are trying to question these things, ‘ek gaal pe thappad maaro, dusra gaal aage kar do’ and ‘thappad se dar nahi lagta’ with our film and want the audience to start questioning them as well.”

On the show, Taapsee will also be seen confessing to being a fan of Hrithik Roshan. As per an IANS report, she will be seen saying that she will “wait and conspire” to ensure she gets to work with the Bollywood superstar. “I am a fan of Hrithik Roshan. I went up to him on Dia’s (Mirza) birthday and confessed that I really wanted to click a selfie with him. But instead of clicking a picture right now, I will wait and conspire that we do a movie together, and I’ll take my chance then,” Taapsee said.

Taapsee also opened up about her other idols. She said she is a huge fan of all sportspersons who make the nation proud. “I really admire our country’s sports personalities, too, and I would love to click pictures with them. They are real heroes of our nation,” she said.

Thappad is all set to release in theatres on Friday, February 28 and is already garnering rave reviews with special screenings being held across the country.

