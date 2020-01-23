Baaghi 3 brings Tiger Shroff and dad Jackie together for the first time

bollywood

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 11:27 IST

Actor Jackie Shroff has joined Tiger Shroff in his upcoming film Baaghi 3 and this will be the first time he will be sharing the screen with his son. They will reportedly play father-son in the film directed by Ahmed Khan.

A Mumbai Mirror report claimed Jackie began shooting for his portion in Mumbai on January 20. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala told the tabloid, “Everyone has been waiting to see Tiger team up with his Hero, father Jackie since we launched him. There have been plenty of speculations, but no one has been able to bring them together in the last six years as the duo was categorical that they would only share the screen when a film and role merited their presence. Ahmed and I feel the storyline required Jackie to be a part of the film and our visions matched because it’s a pivotal role.”

Also read: Varun Dhawan has a dance-off with street dancer ‘Baba Jackson’ on Muqabla, watch video

Jackie reportedly has a five-day schedule which ends on Friday. He plays a cop, with Tiger and Riteish Deshmukh as his sons, the daily added. It also quoted a source as saying, “The father-son duo coming together will only add to the expectations from Baaghi 3, but I am confident no one will be disappointed by this double dose of the Shroffs. It will be a strong USP of the film.”

Tiger had earlier shared a video of himself where he was practising for an action scene. The sequence looked like a throwback to a trademark stunt filmed on Keanu Reeves in classic Hollywood film The Matrix. In the video, Tiger flaunts a toned torso in a long trench coat, with black bottoms and black sunglasses, reminiscent of Reeves’ trademark wardrobe in The Matrix. Tiger posted the video on his Instagram account with the caption, “Matrix feels on the sets of #Baaghi3”.

Baaghi 3 features Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and is expected to release in March 2020. Tiger will next be seen in Rambo, which is a remake of the Rambo film series. The movie is slated for release in 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more