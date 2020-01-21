Tiger Shroff wishes ‘baby bro’ Krishna on her birthday: ‘Stay the good boy that you are’. See pic

bollywood

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to wish kid sister Krishna Shroff on her birthday. He fondly addressed her as his ‘baby bro’.

Sharing it, he wrote: “Happiest birthday baby bro hope you continue to punch through whatever obstacles life throws at you. Dont grow up too much more and stay the good boy that you are. Love you.” In the picture, we see the brother and sister, in their gym clothes, looking at each other and smiling. If Tiger is all muscle, so is his sister. Tiger shows off his six packs, but Krishna’s perfectly toned abdomen is to die for.

The post saw their mother and former model Ayesha Shroff dropping red heart emojis. Actor Rahul Dev, a fitness enthusiast himself, called them “strongest siblings”.

Krishna Shroff has been associated with MMA Matrix gym and often puts up pictures and videos from her tough workouts. Her pictures with boyfriend Eban Hyams and her holidays abroad are popular with fans too.

Tiger, meanwhile, has been busy with his upcoming film, Baaghi 3. The film’s team has been shooting in various places across the world, including Serbia and Jaipur. Tiger has been sharing pictures from the various locations.

Tiger has had a great run at the box office through 2019 — early in the year, came Student of the Year 2, a Karan Johar production, which was moderate success. The film also saw actors Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday make their film debuts. Later in the year, came War, a masala entertainer and action thriller which pitted Tiger against a much older but very charismatic Hrithik Roshan. Both played undercover agents, with Hrithik’s character having gone rogue. It also starred Vaani Kapoor in a glamorous role. The film turned out to be a monster hit of 2019, having grossed more than Rs 300 crores in collections.

