Shahid Kapoor holds daughter Misha up in the air in happy pic, fans call it ‘love defying gravity’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 12:44 IST

A new photo of Shahid Kapoor playing with his daughter Misha has surfaced online and fans cannot stop gushing over it. The adorable click has the actor flashing a huge grin as he holds her up in the air.

The never-seen-before picture was shared on Instagram by photographer Ankit Chawla on Shahid’s birthday. “Happy birthday @shahidkapoor. Love & best wishes. Remembering the great evening I spent photographing your beautiful family,” he wrote.

Fans began pouring love on the cute photo in the comments section. “What a beautiful shot,” one Instagram user wrote. “Love defying gravity,” another commented. “Omg!!!! I really love them,” another person wrote.

Shahid is a protective father to Misha, and in an earlier interview with Mid-Day, revealed that he sometimes contemplated being in another profession because of the constant paparazzi attention on her. “My daughter didn’t choose this glamorous life. What’s her fault?” he asked.

“I hate to think of all the glare that’s on her. That is probably the only time I feel I should have had another job. I don’t want her to deal with it. It’s not good for children to go through this. They have a right to a normal childhood. She has to deal with it because I am her dad. It’s tough for me, as a parent, to make peace with that,” he added.

Also read: Ajay Devgn confirms he will step into Karthi’s shoes in Kaithi remake, announces release date

Currently, Shahid is shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh. The film, which is a remake of the Telugu hit of the same name, will see him as a failed cricketer who returns to the game in his mid-30s to fulfil the wishes of his only son.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original, Jersey also features Mrunal Thakur and Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur in key roles. The film will hit the theatres on August 28.

Follow @htshowbiz for more