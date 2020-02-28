Ajay Devgn confirms he will step into Karthi’s shoes in Kaithi remake, announces release date

bollywood

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 11:32 IST

Actor Ajay Devgn put an end to weeks of speculation as he confirmed that he will star in the remake of critically-acclaimed Tamil hit Kaithi. He will step into the shoes on Karthi in the action-thriller.

“Yes, I’m doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Releases on February 12, 2021,” Ajay wrote on Twitter. The film will be produced by SR Prabhu’s Dream Warrior Pictures and Reliance Entertainment.

While the remake of Kaithi was announced earlier this month, the cast was kept under wraps. Several names were linked to the project, from Salman Khan to Hrithik Roshan. However, it was recently reported that Ajay gave his nod to the film.

Earlier, after Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, said in a statement that he was glad to be backing the remake. “Kaithi is a gripping thriller and a tribute to all the celebrated cops-and-criminals actioners you can think of. And yet it is like none you’ve ever seen. I really look forward to this collaboration and coming together with a great creative team that would do true justice to the film’s Hindi remake,” he said.

Kaithi revolved around Dilli, a recently freed convict who sets out to meet his daughter for the first time, but gets caught in a face-off between the police and drug lords.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed in a tweet that a sequel to Kaithi is in the works. He wrote, “Thanx for the overwhelming response guys,.. loved every minute in sets and the entire process of making kaithi...will cherish this forever! Thank you once again prabu sir and karthi sir for the opportunity!..To answer all your txts and calls yes ‘Dilli will be back’.”

Thanx for the overwhelming response guys,.. loved every minute in sets and the entire process of making kaithi...will cherish this forever! Thank you once again prabu sir and karthi sir for the opportunity!..To answer all your txts and calls yes" Dilli will be back"👍 pic.twitter.com/uZ6lWX24x3 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) October 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Ajay will be seen in Amit Sharma’s sports drama Maidaan, in which he will be seen as legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. He also has Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and a special appearance in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

