Home / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor wishes mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, calls her ‘most loving, elegant and kindhearted person’

Sonam Kapoor wishes mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, calls her ‘most loving, elegant and kindhearted person’

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, whom she called the “most loving, elegant and kindhearted person”.

bollywood Updated: Feb 28, 2020 09:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja and Priya Ahuja.
Sonam Kapoor wished her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja on her birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, and thanked her for all the love. The actor shared pictures from their family album, which also featured her husband Anand Ahuja and father-in-law Harish Ahuja.

“Happy birthday to the most loving, elegant and kindhearted person I know! Thank you for showering Anand and I with all your love and amazing food. We love you a lot and miss you @priya27ahuja,” Sonam wrote.

Anand also took to Instagram to wish her with a series of pictures and wrote, “Birthday Girl! @priya27ahuja.” In one of the pictures, she is seen with two birthday cakes.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Birthday Girl! @priya27ahuja

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on

Earlier this week, Sonam returned from Qatar after attending an event, and Anand surprised her at the airport with a romantic gesture. He came to receive her with a bouquet of flowers, and she shared a video of it on her Instagram stories.

Recently, Sonam has been in the news for her staunch opposition to the Mr India reboot. She condemned the trilogy, that is to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and said that neither her father Anil Kapoor, who played the lead in Mr India, nor the director of the original, Shekhar Kapur, were consulted, and they only found out about it through social media.

“A lot of people have been asking me about the MR. India remake.Honestly my father didn’t even know the film was being remade,we found out about it through social media when @aliabbaszafar tweeted.It’s quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true,since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is. It’s sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements,it’s a part of his legacy.I should hope that respect for someone’s work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box office,” her statement read.

However, when a journalist told her that her uncle Boney Kapoor, who produced the 1987 blockbuster, was aware of the sequel, she said that she had “no idea” about it.

