Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja surprises her at airport with bouquet of flowers. Watch video

Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja surprises her at airport with bouquet of flowers. Watch video

In a romantic gesture, Anand Ahuja came to the airport to receive Sonam Kapoor and surprised her with a bouquet of flowers.

Feb 27, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonam Kapoor was wowed by Anand Ahuja’s romantic gesture.
         

Anand Ahuja has been making ‘every day phenomenal’ for his wife and actor Sonam Kapoor with his sweet gestures of love. Recently, he gave fans some serious husband goals as he surprised her at the airport with a bouquet of flowers. She shared a video of the same on her Instagram stories.

“I love him @anandahuja,” Sonam captioned the clip. She was returning from Qatar after attending the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2020, and Anand came to receive her at the airport. She is heard excitedly squealing “Hi!” on seeing him.

 

The couple first met in 2015, when she was busy with the promotions of Sooraj Barjatya’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Incidentally, on their first meeting, her friends were trying to set her up with one of his friends.

Sonam said in an earlier interview, “I saw Anand and his friend. His friend was tall like me, liked reading like me and was a huge fan of Hindi movies. He was an educated and a nice guy. But he reminded me too much of my brother Harsh (Kapoor). I was like, ‘Dude, he’s Harsh. I’m not going to date this guy.’”

While Anand was trying to get Sonam to talk to his friend, they ended up talking all evening instead.

After more than two years of being in a relationship, Sonam and Anand tied the knot in a traditional anand karaj ceremony on May 8, 2018, which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. The grand nuptials were followed by a lavish reception on the same night.

On the work front, Sonam was seen in two films last year – Shelly Chopra Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor. She is yet to announce her next project, although speculation is rife that she will be seen in a film based on Anuja Chauhan’s bestselling novel, Battle For Bittora.

