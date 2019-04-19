Anand Ahuja gets down on his knees to tie Sonam Kapoor’s shoelace, gets all the love on internet

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja is a popular Bollywood couple and the two are constantly challenging conventional definitions of being married. The couple was in Delhi on Thursday for a store launch and displayed affection for each other in a different manner.

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor were in Delhi for the launch of a store. (Varinder Chawla)

Sonam and Ahuja indulge is some PDA. (Varinder Chawla)

The couple was seen indulging in PDA of a different kind when Anand ‘bent the knee’ to tie wife Sonam’s shoelace. In pictures captured by paparazzi, Sonam can be seen beaming with happiness as Anand in on his knees and busy tying the lace of one of her sneakers.

Appearing in a recent episode of actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan’s online show Pinch, Sonam spoke about nepotism and body-shaming among other things. On nepotism, she said that to her it meant getting a job through any connection. She said: “I just want to explain what nepotism really means. Everybody really think that it is a relative of a person, but it actually means to get a job through any connection. I think people have misunderstood it or people don’t understand it or use the word for their benefit to put other people down.”

She went on to explain why taking the help of her father actor Anil Kapoor’s influence in Bollywood was not wrong. She said: “Another thing that I would like to that is that my father did not come from an illustrious family. He’s been in this industry for 40 years and he has worked hard only for his children. If I don’t take advantage of his hard work, which he has done for us, I think I’d be a little disrespectful to his work and to what he is trying to do for us. Because every man or woman, a mother or a father works for their children.”

She also said how she has often been body-shamed for being “too fat, too thin, too tall and too dark”. She said that “people would say, bahut patli hai, bahot moti ho gayi hai, kaali ho gayi hai, lumbi ho gayi hai, shaadi kaun karega (she is too thin, too fat, too dark, too tall, who will marry her)” and that it was not the right thing to do.

Sonam’s last release was Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Lagaa was a dud at the box office. She will soon be seen opposite Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor, based on the book of the same name by writer Anuja Chauhan.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 10:41 IST