Sonam Kapoor on being body-shamed: People asked who will marry me, called me ‘too dark, too fat, too tall’

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan’s online show Pinch has managed to grab eyeballs, thanks to all the interesting people who have graced it so far. Actor Sonam Kapoor joins the list of celebs including Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha, who have appeared on the show earlier. Arbaaz shared a teaser of Sonam’s episode, which will air on April 16.

In the short teaser, Sonam talks about a host of topics — talking nation (desh) on Twitter, body-shaming, whether Kareena is on Twitter or not and trolls. For all fans of Kareena, there is good news and a bad one -- Sonam has revealed in the teaser that she knew “for a fact” that Kareena is on Twitter, though under a pseudonym. She also said how for a long time she was constantly body-shamed saying “People would say, bahut patli hai, bahot moti ho gayi hai, kaali ho gayi hai, lumbi ho gayi hai, shaadi kaun karega” (she is too thin, too fat, too dark, too tall, who will marry her) and that it was not the right thing to do. Sonam also said that haters were actually lovers, before signing off.

Before Sonam a number of stars including Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan have graced the show.

Pinch has been making waves since its launch. One of features of the show is that they discuss what trolls write. Arbaaz read out to Kareena how a troll had blasted Saif Ali Khan for allowing Kareena to wear a bikini. Not one to take things lying down, Kareena had hit back: “Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini anyway? Because I don’t think my relationship is as such that Saif would ever tell me why are you wearing a bikini or why are you doing such things or what? I don’t think so at all. I think we share a very responsible relationship. He trusts me and when I am wearing a bikini then obviously there’s a reason I am wearing it: I am taking a dip,” she said.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 09:41 IST